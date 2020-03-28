Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 28 March 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance.

The figures below summarise the COVID-19 situation in Zimbabwe. Today, 6 samples were tested at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and all tested negative for COVID-19.

Cumulative Tests Conducted: 194 COVID-19 Negative: 187 COVID-19 Positive: 7 COVID-19 Deaths: 1

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update on people who have tested positive to COVID 19 in Zimbabwe

Case No.

Date of diagnosis

Age

Gender

Travel history

Location

Clinical condition

1

20/03/2020

38yrs

M

United Kingdom

Vic. Falls

Stable, Miid disease

2

21/03/2020

30yrs

M

USA

Harare

Died

3

^ 24/03/2020

52yrs

M

Dubai

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

4

J

26/03/2020

24yrs

F

USA

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

5

26/03/2020

30yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 2

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

6

27/03/2020

40yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Harare

Stable, Miid disease

7

27/03/2020

24yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Harare

Stable, Miid disease

Today, the fifth meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 was held.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene;

Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub, Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth Avoid close contact with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.

For assistance, please call the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

