Map of African countries with COVID-19 cases (28 March 2020 – 5pm EAT)

InternationalCNBC -

How The U.S. Fell Dangerously Behind In Coronavirus Testing

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has stopped the world in its tracks, and exposed a weak spot in the United States’ preparedness for a public health emergency. Experts say aggressive diagnostic testing is essential in order to learn where and how an
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu's BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money...
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight...
Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: 46 countries reporting a total COVID-19 3,977 cases, 117 deaths, and 286 recoveries
Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Coronavirus

Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
On Monday South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's richest families the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed ...
Coronavirus

Government’s response to Moody’s downgrade of SA to junk status

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 and South Africa's downgrade to junk will truly test South African financial markets.
Coronavirus

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

CNBC Africa -
The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Coronavirus

COVID-19 UPDATE – Top cop Cele slams drinking in the face of death.

CNBC Africa -
“These people don’t have the good will and were doing something they were told not to do. Some were opening up a street bash at midnight. Some were taking bush chairs and sitting under trees to drink.
Coronavirus – Africa: 46 countries reporting a total COVID-19 3,977 cases, 117 deaths, and 286 recoveries

APO Africa Press Office -
Countries (46) reporting a total COVID-19 3,977 cases, 117 deaths, and 286 recoveries by region:  Central (200 cases, 9 deaths, 6 recoveries):  Cameroon (92, 2, 2), Central African Republic (6, 0, 3), Chad (5, 0, 0), Congo (19, 0, 0), DRC (58, 6, 1), Equatorial Guinea (13, 0, 0), Gabon (7, 1, 0). Eastern (301, 4, 6): Djibouti (14, 0, 0), Eritrea (6, 0, 0), Ethiopia (16, 0, 4), Kenya (38, 1, 1), Madagascar (28, 0, 0), Mauritius (94, 2, 0), Rwanda (54, 0, 0), Seychelles (7, 0, 0), Som
Coronavirus – Kenya: Press Statement on the Update of Coronavirus in the Country and Response Measures as at 28th March, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPress Statement on the Update of Coronavirus in the Country and Response Measures as at 28th March, 2020: Fellow Kenyans, Welcome to the daily updates on the current status of Coronavirus disease outbreak in Kenya. In the last twenty-four hours, a total of eighty-one (81) samples from suspected cases of Coronavirus have been analyzed in our various laboratories. Out of the 81 samples we have received confirmation of seven (7) people who have tested positive for the Coronavi
Coronavirus – Zambia: 6 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 28

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health of Zambia has in the last 24 hours confirmed 6 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 28. 3 of the new cases have history of travel to Pakistan while the other 3 are contacts of confirmed casesDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Coronavirus – Cameroon: Active search for suspected COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Minister of Public Health invites people who arrived to Cameroon by air since March 10, all flights combined, to urgently call the following numbers, to be tested for COVID-19:   - 1510 - 677 89 93 69  - 677 89 43 64  - 677 89 76 44  - 677 90 01 57 In any event, he reserves the right to use the list of these passengers to ensure their identification and tracing by the teams of the Ministry of Public Health, with a view to test them in laboratories appr
