Map of African countries with COVID-19 cases (28 March 2020 – 9am EAT)

By Africa Press Office

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu's BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money...
Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight...
Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

On Monday South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's richest families the Rupert and Oppenheimer...
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/b15f9b8f4c48a17

More informations: https://bit.ly/39mHF7X

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Government’s response to Moody’s downgrade of SA to junk status

Covid-19 and South Africa's downgrade to junk will truly test South African financial markets.
COVID-19 UPDATE – Top cop Cele slams drinking in the face of death.

“These people don’t have the good will and were doing something they were told not to do. Some were opening up a street bash at midnight. Some were taking bush chairs and sitting under trees to drink.
How hospitality is being destroyed by an unwelcome guest – COVID-19

“Our business is bringing people together and the outbreak simply stopped people coming together."
Coronavirus – Africa: 46 countries reporting a total COVID-19 3,924 cases, 117 deaths, and 276 recoveries

Countries (46) reporting a total COVID-19 3,924 cases, 117 deaths, and 276 recoveries by region:  Central (200 cases, 9 deaths, 6 recoveries):  Cameroon (92, 2, 2), Central African Republic (6, 0, 3), Chad (5, 0, 0), Congo (19, 0, 0), DRC (58, 6, 1), Equatorial Guinea (13, 0, 0), Gabon (7, 1, 0) Eastern (288, 4, 5): Djibouti (12, 0, 0), Eritrea (6, 0, 0), Ethiopia (16, 0, 4), Kenya (31, 1, 1), Madagascar (26, 0, 0), Mauritius (94, 2, 0), Rwanda (54, 0, 0), Seychelles (7, 0, 0), Som
Coronavirus: South Africa has 1170 confirmed cases (27 March)

Download logoToday (27 March), South Africa has 1170 confirmed cases. This is an increase of 243 new cases from Thursday’s announcement. The total number of tests conducted to date is 28 537. REPORTED DEATHS: This morning we reported that two deaths had occurred as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The first patient was a 48 year old female who tested positive for COVID-19 on the 23rd March 2020. She was suffering from pulmonary embolism. This means she had an underlying disease. The s
Modes of transmission of virus causing COVID-19: implications for IPC precaution recommendations

Download logoScientific brief According to current evidence, COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes. Droplet transmission occurs when a person is in in close contact (within 1 m) with someone who has respiratory symptoms (e.g.  coughing or sneezing,) and is therefore at risk of having his/her mucosae (mouth and nose) or conjunctiva (eyes) exposed to potentially infective respiratory droplets (which are generally considered to be > 5-
Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 27 March 2020

Download logoFour (4) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to fifty-four (54). • One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and who has been isolated • One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and who has been isolated • Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who were detected through tracing and isolated All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, a
