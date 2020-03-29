Coronavirus – Africa: 46 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (4,368), deaths (135), and recoveries (311) – (29 March 2020 – 5pm EAT)

Download logo • On the 29th of March 2020, Fourteen (14) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria • Till date, One hundred and eleven (111) cases have been confirmed, three cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria • Of the Fourteen(14) new cases reported on the 29th of March, Five(5) are in FCT and Nine (9) are in Lagos. • All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care. • A multi-sect