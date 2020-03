Coronavirus – Africa: 46 countries reporting a total COVID-19 4,282 cases, 134 deaths, and 302 recoveries

Download logoEthiopian Public Health Institute conducted eighty-seven (87) tests in the past 24 hours from which three additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, making the total cases nineteen (19). The first case is a 28 years old female Ethiopian with travel history to Brussels. Belgium and Cameroon on March 17th and 19th, 2020 respectively. Upon developing symptoms, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted a laboratory test and the result confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Marc