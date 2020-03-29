Coronavirus: Gambia registered one new laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 (Sunday 29th March 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that Gambia registered one new laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.

A 53-year old Gambian who arrived in The Gambia from France on the 15th March (was in the same flight with the first case)

Flight No. AT 579, Royal Air Maroc with 58 people onboard (including the crew).

To prevent yourself and your family, always wash your hands with soap, do NOT touch your face, do NOT shake hands, keep away from public gatherings, observe social distancing.

For more info call 1025 help line.

