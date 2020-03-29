Coronavirus – Gambia: The Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health received medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Saturday 28th March 2020, the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health received medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation at a colourful ceremony at Banjul International Airport.

The Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia H.E. Ma Jianchun on behalf of the People's Republic of China handing over the donation to the World Food Programme Country Representative Madam Wanja Kaaria who also handed over to the World Organisation Country Representative Dr. Desta Tiruneh for onward transmission to the Hon. Minister of Health Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh.

In receiving the medical supplies, the Hon. Minister of Health expressed delight to the donor and he stated that the supplies will go a long way in enhancing our response efforts against COVID-19 in The Gambia.

The donated supplies includes 100,000 face masks, 20,000 testing kits, 740 protective clothing and 1,000 sets of protective sheilds were later handed over by the Hon. Minister to Mr. Babanding Sabally the Director of National Pharmaceutical Services and Chairperson of the sub-committee on logistics and safety under the National Health Emergency Committee.

COVID-19 is real and together we can make a difference.

