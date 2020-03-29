Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 29 March 2020, 11:00hrs

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 29 March 2020, 11:00hrs:

As of 29th March 2020, at 10:30 hrs, 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana. Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region. The 10 cases were Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report. The eleventh case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. Ghana’s total cases now stand at 152 with five deaths.

