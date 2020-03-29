Coronavirus

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

​The Ministry of Health confirms seven (7) new cases of COVID­19 in Uganda. This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to 30.

The 7 new confirmed cases are all imported cases and 4 were under Institutional quarantine while 3 were under se.lf-quarantine at the time of test They presented with signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The cases include:

A 30 year old Ugandan female, resident of Bungs, Kampala who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 18. March 2020. A 26 year old Ugandan female, resident of Mutungo, Kampala who arrived from United Kingdom on 20. March 2020. A 10 year old Ugandan male, resident of Bulenga village, Suubi who arrived from United Kingdom on 20. March 2020. A 25 year old Ugandan female, resident of Kungu, Najjera arrived from United Kingdom on 20° March 2020. A 59 year old Ugandan male, resident of Senero, Kalangala who arrived from United States of America on 12. March 2020. A 33 year old Ugandan male, resident of Naluvale, Walciso District who arrived from Dubai, UAL on 19. March 2020. A 24 year old Ugandan female, resident of Gayaza, Valciso who arrived from United Kingdom on 20. March 2020.

To date, a total of 1,001 are under follow up; 812 of these arc under institutional quarantine while 189 are under self-quarantine. A total of 1,660 high risk travelers have completed their 14 days of follow up and have been issued with certificates of completion of the mandatory quarantine. A total of 497 contacts of confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases ate in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade, Adjumani and Hoima Hospitals.

Contrary to the various social media reports, Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 Death.

COVID-19 presents with the following signs and symptoms; running nose (flu), cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. To report any suspected cases of COVID-19, call the Ministry of Health toll free lines on 919, 0800-100-066, 0800-203-033 or 0800-303-033.

The Ministry continues to appeal to the general public to remain calm but vigilant and practice the preventive measures. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand rub at least three times a day, maintain a social distance of at least 2 meters and if you have flu like symptoms, cover your nose and mouth with a mask.

Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa DIRECTOR GENERAL HEALTH SERVICES

