Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Updates 9 (Video) – Sunday March 29, 2020

By Africa Press Office

InternationalCNBC -

How The U.S. Fell Dangerously Behind In Coronavirus Testing

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has stopped the world in its tracks, and exposed a weak spot in the United States’ preparedness for a public health emergency. Experts say aggressive diagnostic testing is essential in order to learn where and how an
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu's BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money...
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight...
Watch the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hon Dora Siliya, MP., Ninth COVID-19 Update today Sunday March 29, 2020.

Watch the video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mohzambia/videos/2649868898567773/?sfnsn=mo&extid=uTkXPvvruT46xR6S&d=n&vh=e

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

