Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Updates 9 (Video) – Sunday March 29, 2020

Watch the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hon Dora Siliya, MP., Ninth COVID-19 Update today Sunday March 29, 2020.

Watch the video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mohzambia/videos/2649868898567773/?sfnsn=mo&extid=uTkXPvvruT46xR6S&d=n&vh=e

