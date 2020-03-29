APO

Map of African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (29 March 2020 – 5pm EAT)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA’s Treasury reveals new tax relief measures

Statement by National Treasury The Minister of Finance has announced the following exceptional...
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
InternationalCNBC -

How Coronavirus Quarantines Lead To A Drop In Air Pollution

As coronavirus quickly spreads around the world, the virus is forcing people to stay put. People aren’t driving or flying, leading to a massive reduction in air pollution, most notably in China, but also in Italy, the U.S. and other hard-hit areas
Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
International

How The U.S. Fell Dangerously Behind In Coronavirus Testing

CNBC -
The deadly coronavirus pandemic has stopped the world in its tracks, and exposed a weak spot in the United States’ preparedness for a public health emergency. Experts say aggressive diagnostic testing is essential in order to learn where and how an
Coronavirus

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu's BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic....
Coronavirus

Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…

CNBC Africa -
Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is...
Coronavirus

Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
On Monday South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's richest families the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed ...
