Banish boredom with Canon's Creative Park

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19

“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
Videos

The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria's business community

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to ensure that all production of essential items such as food, medical and pharmaceutical products continues unhindered. Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

How to be productive during the COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa spoke to Neels Barendrecht, Chairman of Agility Holdings and Director of Agility Risk Solutions in Singapore on his journey of self-isolation and working from home, Neels travelled to Singapore before the pandemic saw travel bans and the national lockdown and he shares tips on how to work effectively from home and taking the correct steps to self-isolation.
During this time of uncertainty, it can be difficult to find new ways to keep families entertained whilst remaining indoors, with many looking to learn new skills and keep minds active. Canon’s (www.Canon-CNA.com) free Creative Park (https://bit.ly/3bAy3bb) is on hand to help keep people occupied with thousands of fun papercraft kits available through the website and mobile app, to bring the whole family together creatively.

From personalised greeting cards and calendars to picture frames and 3D art, Creative Park makes crafting simple and fun with easy to follow instructions. From tiny tots to seasoned crafters, Creative Park has something that will challenge and inspire people of all ages to unleash their creativity, by simply downloading and printing one of the easy design templates. To help get started, here’s a selection of Creative Park crafts to keep the whole family busy:

Help combat loneliness with a personalised card: During this period of social distancing, loneliness will be more prevalent than ever. But its never been simpler for people to show they are thinking of someone than with a hand crafted, personalised card from Creative Park. With multiple designs for every occasion, crafters can show their loved ones just how much they care even when they can’t see them in person.

Try the Carnation Card (https://bit.ly/2UOPeim) pattern to brighten someone’s home, or for a message that truly pops, use this Pop-up Heart card (https://bit.ly/2wQdPeK).

Bring the outside in: While a trip to the Zoo might be temporarily on hold, why not create your own safari or zoo at home? Parents can spend some time making paper animals with their kids and with everything from cats to capybaras, they are sure to find their favourite animal amongst the selection of templates available. Children can truly transport themselves with one of the dioramas which will help them imagine the environments their favourite animal might live in.  Or, they can try to eleviate boredom with a striking white tiger (https://bit.ly/39qVfr6) or a cuddly looking giant panda (https://bit.ly/33W0C05), not forgetting to give them a home in this Asian Bamboo forest (https://bit.ly/39vdKdI).

Spark your childs curiosity: With schools closed and children having to stay home at the moment, its very important they have time for creativity and opportunities to learn new skills. Creative Park hosts a plethora of educational content to support and stimulate pre or primary school children during this time. Engaging activities such as pop-up fairytales, picture matching flash cards, puzzles and time telling tools offer different challenges for children of different ages.

Make story time memorable with Little Red Riding Hood (https://bit.ly/2JqnZ8U), help children tell the time with the  paper clock (https://bit.ly/2UsN8WJ) or practice naming everyday items with  Flash Cards (Everyday Items). (https://bit.ly/2vVw02e)

Hobbies At Home: For many, spending extra time at home allows people the time to brightening up their space. From wall hangings and decorations, to ornate floral paper crafts, Creative Park has a collection of patterns that enable homemakers to add personal touches to their home.

This Bonsai Paper Craft Cherry Blossoms (https://bit.ly/2w3b7Cu) pattern will bring serenity to any home, while the Tile Decals (Northern European/Snowflakes/White) (https://bit.ly/2vZ3H37) offer a nice change of scenery to a kitchen.

Take creativity even further with the Creative Park app [1]. Easily personalise paper creations with text and photos for a one of the kind design. Simply download the free app and create a Canon ID to get access to a world of creative materials that will stave off boredom.

Canon would love to see what you create, so please share your crafts on social media using the hashtag #FreeYourStory.

Ten Creative Park highlights:

Use papercraft to help children with their geography: https://bit.ly/39zKMK5 Enjoy this work of art without the museum: https://bit.ly/2w43USI Create an indoor garden with the family for a fresh space: https://bit.ly/39qVHWk Get set for Easter at home: https://bit.ly/2Jo3YzD Double the fun with papercraft and puzzle challenge! https://bit.ly/2UL7b1w Try putting on a puppet show as an alternative to TV: https://bit.ly/2WUId2g This Mars rover is out of this world: https://bit.ly/2wDC3Jp Planes, trains and automobiles: https://bit.ly/341Xwb1 https://bit.ly/2xCrBSd https://bit.ly/33WasPD

[1] iOS App Download: https://apple.co/3byfJQ7

Android App Download: https://bit.ly/2UqhXv8

For more information on the Creative Park app, please visit: https://bit.ly/2Uuzfag

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Contact: Canon Moyen-Orient Mai Youssef [email protected]

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Anticipating a historic shift in global debt levels, IIF CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC
Tim Adams, CEO of the Institute of International Finance, says sovereign and corporate debt levels "are going to explode" because of the coronavirus crisis.
How the COVID-19 lockdown impacts SA's franchise industry

CNBC Africa
One of the businesses that will be hugely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown is the franchise industry. Restaurant owners, beauty spa’s and chain businesses that are not essential suppliers have effectively been closed since Friday the 27th of March and will remain closed without staff, customers and supply until the lockdown is lifted. So how will the lockdown and slowdown in foot traffic hurt the South African franchise industry in 2020? Vera Valasis, Executive Director of the Franchise Association of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Moody's downgrades SA to junk status – what does this mean for the economy?

CNBC Africa
Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status on Friday evening and this has left has left government concerned and trembling in its boots to what extent that this might have on the economy. The downgrade coupled with the COVID-19 fears is bringing much stress to the rand as well as the markets. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack it all is Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager at Abax Investments and Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB.
Russia-Saudi deal would only be a 'band-aid on a gunshot wound' for oil prices | Street Signs Asia

CNBC
The Trump Administration has urged Saudi Arabia to ends its oil dispute with Russia. But Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights says crude prices will likely remain low because the coronavirus crisis has crippled demand.
