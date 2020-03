Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

Download logoAs of the 29 March, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sudan. There have been two resulting fatalities. All cases are imported with recent travel history--no local transmission has been documented. Three patients have been admitted to Khartoum state hospital isolation and 28 suspected cases are in home isolation. There are 15 people currently being monitored in quarantine at Universal Hospital. Starting the 31 March 2020, the national curfew in Sudan will be extended