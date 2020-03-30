APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification note on additional COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

By Africa Press Office

COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.

“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug

South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
VideosCNBC Africa -

This tech company is developing a touch-less identification system for COVID-19 response

One of the key challenges in responding to the coronavirus outbreak is the need to diagnose people rapidly and accurately, and identify who they have contacted. A Kenyan NGO and a UK technology company have collaborated to develop a new technology solution designed for infectious disease control. DR. Toby Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Simprints joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted 66 laboratory tests within twenty four hours and two cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases twenty three (23).

The confirmed cases are a 32 years old male who came from The United States of America on March 19 and residing in Addiskedame town, Amhara region and 37 years old female Ethiopian resides in Bahirdar City, Amhara Region arrived on March 21 from United Arab Emirates. Both of the patients arrived before the mandatory quarantine is in effect. Upon developing symptoms, they were isolated and the regional Public Health Institute sent the samples for testing to Ethiopian Pubic Health Institute and confirmed positive for COVID-19. Both of the patients are under treatment in the regional designated treatment center. The contact tracing and follow up is undergoing.

Currently there are nineteen (19) cases in isolation and treatment center with one of the patient receiving intensive care. As reported previously, the two cases have been transferred to their country while two cases have recovered and kept in isolation as a precautionary measure. Considering the transmission nature of COVID-19, we urge the public to strictly follow preventive practices and comply with governmental decisions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
How this APP aids the diagnostics and symptom tracking of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Medical diagnostics distributor, RedBird, has launched a COVID-19 Daily Check-in App and Symptom Tracker, in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in Africa. Patrick Beattie, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird joins CNBC Africa for more.
NSE opens week in red

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's equities market opened the week in red, dragged down by some bellwethers in the banking sector. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Central Bank of Nigeria obtains exemption for money markets ahead of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it has obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during the lockdown in Lagos Abuja and Ogun states. Ahead of the lockdown tonight, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market.
Lagos State unveils emergency provisions to combat COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Lagos State has signed an Infectious Disease Emergency Provisions regulation to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbajo says this give legal backing to the state’s COVID - 19 containment measures.
