Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification note on additional COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted 66 laboratory tests within twenty four hours and two cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases twenty three (23).

The confirmed cases are a 32 years old male who came from The United States of America on March 19 and residing in Addiskedame town, Amhara region and 37 years old female Ethiopian resides in Bahirdar City, Amhara Region arrived on March 21 from United Arab Emirates. Both of the patients arrived before the mandatory quarantine is in effect. Upon developing symptoms, they were isolated and the regional Public Health Institute sent the samples for testing to Ethiopian Pubic Health Institute and confirmed positive for COVID-19. Both of the patients are under treatment in the regional designated treatment center. The contact tracing and follow up is undergoing.

Currently there are nineteen (19) cases in isolation and treatment center with one of the patient receiving intensive care. As reported previously, the two cases have been transferred to their country while two cases have recovered and kept in isolation as a precautionary measure. Considering the transmission nature of COVID-19, we urge the public to strictly follow preventive practices and comply with governmental decisions.

