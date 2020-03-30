Coronavirus – Nigeria: Health Minister Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire at the Presidential Task Force briefing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Health Minister, Dr.EOEhanire at the Presidential Task Force briefing stated that Nigeria has 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19; 68 in Lagos, 21 FCT, 3 Ogun, 3 Oyo, 2 Enugu, 2 Bauchi, 2 Ekiti & 1 each in Benue, Osun & Rivers. Unfortunately, another death was recorded over the weekend.

