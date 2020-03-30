APO

Coronavirus – South africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula provides day 3 update on implementation of transport regulations during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19

“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s business community

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to ensure that all production of essential items such as food, medical and pharmaceutical products continues unhindered. Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How to be productive during the COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa spoke to Neels Barendrecht, Chairman of Agility Holdings and Director of Agility Risk Solutions in Singapore on his journey of self-isolation and working from home, Neels travelled to Singapore before the pandemic saw travel bans and the national lockdown and he shares tips on how to work effectively from home and taking the correct steps to self-isolation.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

1. Law enforcement:

Law enforcers to increase deployment at Lebombo and monitor all roadblocks towards the borders to ensure that vehicles desist from approaching the port of entry. A monitoring and evaluation team will visit the roadblocks to ensure compliance. Traffic Law enforcement from lockdown to date: 34 roadblocks have been conducted, resulting into 2 117 vehicles being stopped and checked and 229 notices have been issued out for various offences and 13 vehicles have been discontinued, while 26 public transport vehicles were impounded.

2. Compliance issues:

Roads

Reports indicate that taxis in the Eastern Cape Aliwal North around Hertzog bridge are operating outside the allocated operational hours. Concerns have been raised about taxis ferrying passengers to the Lebombo Border and becoming problematic once permission to cross the border is denied. Taxis still overloaded at Bloed taxi rank. Law enforcement assisted by SANTACO members intervened and offloaded some of the taxis. A taxi was overloaded on the M10 and R 55 and the vehicle was impounded while the passengers were escorted to Midstream. In Mpumalanga a taxi driver was arrested at Kaapmuiden Police Station and another three drivers were arrested at Komatipoort SAPS for non-compliance of COVID 19 regulations. Media reports indicate tension between the Department of Transport and the Taxi industry. Taxi associations are withholding their services in parts of the country. A number of essential services staff have noted an increase in taxi fare as a result of the regulations. Two bus drivers from Zimbabwean owned bus companies are still resisting travel regulations and insist on crossing the Beitbridge border into Zimbabwe. They indicated to SAPS that they did not have funds to turn back to their original place of embarkation (Cape Town and Johannesburg respectively). SAPS out of their own coffers gave them R1500 for fuel and the buses were escorted from Musina to Polokwane and passengers were given their passports back. However, since yesterday the buses have been at Polokwane police station and refusing to turn back. The buses tried to cross the border after the lockdown was implemented. There are children in these buses Toll operators have complained about being defined as an essential service. The SADC harmonization document is still in draft so member states have no formal agreement to adhere to on the border, Zambia side, Livingstone. All South African drivers are being quarantined for 14 days, without screening. South African trucks have been detained. Drivers are allegedly kept in inhumane conditions.

Maritime

The last passenger vessel scheduled to visit South African shores is The Amsterdam. The said vessel is estimated to arrive off Durban, on 05 April 2020, at about 05h00. More details about the vessel will follow in due course, however SAMSA officials and the Durban Joint Operations Committee (JOC) have started communicating with the Ship Agent and the Ship Master to provide guidance and gather information e.g. health and safety status of the vessel, SA persons onboard the vessel, etc. SAMSA is reporting that there is still no clear directive on how to process Passenger Vessels requiring assistance e.g. refueling, supplies, humanitarian assistance, etc. The vessel remains anchored off the Port of Durban, with 264 passengers and 1215 crew. Twenty- seven (27) passengers onboard the vessel presented with “flu-like” symptoms, and the affected passengers have undergone testing. As at the time of reporting, the results of 17 selected passengers came out negative, now awaiting test results of the remaining 10 passengers. This information will be shared as soon as the test results become available. Currently, there is no known means of dealing with SA Seafarers (technical or Hospitality) signing off on foreign ships abroad: SAMSA is awaiting a protocol from the DoT and DIRCO on how to deal with that scenario. South African Seafarers returning home on board ships already on the SA coastline: currently crew changes are not allowed. South Africans on the Queen Mary 2 are still stuck aboard the ship, at the Port of Durban. It is suggested that South African citizens be allowed to disembark the ship and follow the already established disembarkation process led by Port Health.

Aviation

IATA and AASA wrote directly to the Ministry of Transport, calling on the Minister to relax the regulations and directives in relation to: Foreign Crew; Safety and Security of Flight Operations and the Repatriation of SA citizens and Foreign Nationals. The matter is being attended to at Ministry level.

3. Internal issues:

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has issued transport directives to extend public transport travel times for social grant beneficiaries during the national lockdown. The Communication Team must anticipate an eventful morning on 30 March 2020.

4. Escalated issues

IATA and AASA’s letter to the Ministry of Transport, calling on the Minister to relax the regulations and directives. SAMSA’s request for clarity regarding SA Seafarers signing off on foreign ships abroad, how to process Passenger Vessels requiring assistance and South African Seafarers returning home on board ships already on the SA Coastline. South African drivers quarantined in inhumane conditions for 14 days, without screening and South African trucks being detained.

5. Resolved issues

Collection of Social Grants Transport Arrangements The SACAA has reported industry queries from an operator (NAC) requesting to reposition an aircraft from Afghanistan to Johannesburg with 4 staff members. The SACAA advised NAC that this type of flight does not fall under the emergency category and therefore cannot be allowed. For further assistance they were referred to DIRCO.

Definitions:

Law enforcement: Law enforcement operations currently underway

Compliance issues: Instances where there is a lack of compliance to regulations

Internal issues: Nerve centre related issues that required urgent intervention

Escalated issues: Issues escalated to the dg for his attention & intervention

Resolved issues: Issues that occurred earlier but have since been resolved

Issued by:  Department of Transport  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleMoody’s downgrades SA to junk status – what does this mean for the economy?
Next articleHow the COVID-19 lockdown impacts SA’s franchise industry
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Anticipating a historic shift in global debt levels, IIF CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Tim Adams, CEO of the Institute of International Finance, says sovereign and corporate debt levels "are going to explode" because of the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Videos

How the COVID-19 lockdown impacts SA’s franchise industry

CNBC Africa -
One of the businesses that will be hugely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown is the franchise industry. Restaurant owners, beauty spa’s and chain businesses that are not essential suppliers have effectively been closed since Friday the 27th of March and will remain closed without staff, customers and supply until the lockdown is lifted. So how will the lockdown and slowdown in foot traffic hurt the South African franchise industry in 2020? Vera Valasis, Executive Director of the Franchise Association of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk status – what does this mean for the economy?

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status on Friday evening and this has left has left government concerned and trembling in its boots to what extent that this might have on the economy. The downgrade coupled with the COVID-19 fears is bringing much stress to the rand as well as the markets. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack it all is Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager at Abax Investments and Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB.
Read more
International

Russia-Saudi deal would only be a ‘band-aid on a gunshot wound’ for oil prices | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
The Trump Administration has urged Saudi Arabia to ends its oil dispute with Russia. But Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights says crude prices will likely remain low because the coronavirus crisis has crippled demand.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 – Africa: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) response to the coronavirus in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic, also known as coronavirus, has overwhelmed advance health care systems all over the world. The African region has not been so severely affected so far, but if action is not taken immediately to contain the virus, it could have devastating effects particularly in places affected by conflict and violence. Governments have acted quickly to put travel bans, self-quarantine, and other preventative measures in place. These are critical steps taken towards curbing
Read more

With the world in lockdown, International Sports Press Association (AIPS) embraces a new digital era for Young Reporters graduates

APO Africa Press Office -
AIPS (www.AIPSMedia.com) has set a new era by launching the Young Reporters eCollege, an innovative distance learning programme, with a first online session to discuss the future of Tokyo 2020 and how sports journalism can and must stay relevant. In times of pandemic, the Young Reporters eCollege is a way to continue the renowned Young Reporters Programmes, offering chances, tools and answers to the next generation. The coronavirus disease has changed the way we talk, meet, study, consume, tr
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sports on measures to stop Coronavirus COVID-19 spread

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn consideration of the magnitude and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, in its meeting of 15 March 2020, Cabinet resolved to declare a National State of Disaster, which was duly declared under Government Gazette No. 43096. This was followed by a National Address by the President of the Republic of South Africa on two occasions during which he announced extra ordinary measures to curb and contain the spread of the virus. Minister Anroux Marais said, “Informed by the CO
Read more

Banish boredom with Canon’s Creative Park

APO Africa Press Office -
During this time of uncertainty, it can be difficult to find new ways to keep families entertained whilst remaining indoors, with many looking to learn new skills and keep minds active. Canon’s (www.Canon-CNA.com) free Creative Park (https://bit.ly/3bAy3bb) is on hand to help keep people occupied with thousands of fun papercraft kits available through the website and mobile app, to bring the whole family together creatively. From personalised greeting cards and calendars to picture fram
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved