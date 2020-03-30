APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula relaxes hours of Public Transport Vehicles for Grant Beneficiaries

By Africa Press Office

Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the days social grants would be paid, a number of industry bodies have made representations on the relaxation of hours public transport vehicles are allowed to operate. A similar request was made by the Minister of Social Development, Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Having considered Minister Zulu’s request and representations made by various industry bodies, including the taxi industry, I have decided to amend the Public Transport Directions in order to accommodate grant beneficiaries.

Effective 30 March 2020 until Friday, 3 April 2020, buses and taxis will be permitted to operate from 05:00 until 20:00 in order to cater to the transportation needs of society’s most vulnerable.

The exercise of social distance by all those using public transport must be observed and enforced. We will issue further Directions in this regard.

Grant recipients are required to carry their Identity Documents and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) cards when travelling on public transport, to assist law enforcement efforts. 

Issued by: Department of Transport

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

