Coronavirus – Sudan: As of the 29 March, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sudan

Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.

“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
How Remgro’s one billion rand fund for SMEs will work

Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.
As of the 29 March, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sudan. There have been two resulting fatalities. All cases are imported with recent travel history–no local transmission has been documented. Three patients have been admitted to Khartoum state hospital isolation and 28 suspected cases are in home isolation. There are 15 people currently being monitored in quarantine at Universal Hospital.

Starting the 31 March 2020, the national curfew in Sudan will be extended from 6:00 pm – 6:00 am.

Humanitarian partners continue to support the government of Sudan in preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Infection Prevention and Control

UNHCR and partners distributed soap to 260,000 refugees, IDPs and members of host communicates across Sudan in recent weeks.

Risk Communications

UNHCR, WHO, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health are running a massive awareness campaign, including among refugees, IDPs and host communities. In Khartoum, 15,000 text messages were sent to urban refugees sharing health awareness and prevention advice.

In North Kordofan, UNFPA broadcast COVID-19 awareness messages on a local radio station. Students from the University of Kordofan, supported by UNFPA, reached 250,000 community members in three localities. The teams shared COVID-19 awareness messages through mobile teams sent to homes, markets and mosques.

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Absa launches COVID-19 payments relief programme

Yesterday Absa revealed measures to lessen the burden on its customers as South Africa weathers the storm of COVID-19, #21daylockdwon and a downgrade to junk by Moody’s. Bongiwe Gangeni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Retail & Business Bank at Absa joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug

South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
This tech company is developing a touch-less identification system for COVID-19 response

One of the key challenges in responding to the coronavirus outbreak is the need to diagnose people rapidly and accurately, and identify who they have contacted. A Kenyan NGO and a UK technology company have collaborated to develop a new technology solution designed for infectious disease control. DR. Toby Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Simprints joins CNBC Africa for more.
How this APP aids the diagnostics and symptom tracking of COVID-19

Medical diagnostics distributor, RedBird, has launched a COVID-19 Daily Check-in App and Symptom Tracker, in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in Africa. Patrick Beattie, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird joins CNBC Africa for more.
