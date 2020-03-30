Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (30th March 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, a total of 82 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) have tested negative for COVID-19. To date, a cumulative of 1,271 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 33.

A sample from an alert of a suspected case of COVID-19 in Budaka district that came through social media was withdrawn and sent to UVRI for testing. Results are pending.

A total of 1,009 are under follow up; 868 of these are under institutional quarantine while 141 are under self-quarantine. On 31st March 2020, all individuals under self-quarantine will complete their quarantine. A total of 2,079 high risk travelers have completed their 14 days of follow up and have been issued with certificates of completion of the mandatory quarantine. A total of 660 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals. Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry continues to appeal to the general public to remain calm but vigilant and practice the preventive measures. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand rub at least three times a day, maintain a social distance of at least 2 meters and if you have flu like symptoms, cover your nose and mouth with a mask.

