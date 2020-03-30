APO

COVID-19: Why Africa Urgently Needs an Ubuntu Plan (By Dr Victor Oladokun)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers

Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown

Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

What lockdown looks like at one of London’s biggest train stations | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC's Steve Sedgwick walks through a near-empty London Bridge station, as Britain continues a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

By Dr Victor Oladokun, outgoing Director of Communication & External Relations at the African Development Bank Group

Africa urgently needs a globally coordinated Ubuntu Plan in response to COVID-19, a fiscal stimulus that recognises our shared and connected humanity, as we find ourselves in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

The world's largest cities are eerily silent. One virus has disrupted the whole world in a manner never seen before in history.

COVID-19, a term that did not exist in our vocabulary a couple of months ago, has brought virtually everything to a grinding halt. It's a surreal almost cinematic scene. Except that we are all living through it. 

With governments balancing economies and the welfare of their citizens, entire industries and institutional systems find themselves fighting for survival in the midst of mandatory lockdowns. Food supply chains, transportation networks, educational systems, governance and judicial systems are either strained or barely functioning with medical services being the worst hit.

Unlike any other pandemic, COVID-19 will alter the way we live, work, and socialise.  The financial costs and the economic devastation are already of epic proportions. This is why Africa in particular urgently needs an Ubuntu Plan. A globally coordinated fiscal stimulus plan that recognises our shared and connected humanity.

The case for an Ubuntu Plan

This past week, America passed a 2 trillion Dollar stimulus package that will keep markets operational, support Americans out of work, and help reduce Federal Reserve lending rates. It is the largest bailout in the history of the United States. European economies likewise have announced stimulus measures in excess of 1 trillion Euros. Chinese factories are ramping up again, backed by a $344 billion stimulus package.

In contrast, Africa's economies are already buckling. Global demand for oil and gas and commodity products – the mainstays of Africa's leading economies – has stalled. Revenues which were already overextended have dried up and small, medium, and large enterprises are at risk of total collapse.

Last Thursday, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimated that the pandemic could reduce the growth of the region's gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.2% to 1.8% in 2020. On 27th March, The Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres said: “Africa is a continent with very little capacity to respond and I am extremely worried that in those situations, we might have millions of cases with millions of people dying”.

Lockdowns are not equal

Even though the United States, Europe and many parts of Asia are better suited economically and infrastructurally to a lockdown, they are struggling to cope with the burden of this sudden pandemic. A situation that will likely will be worsened by the duration and unpredictability of the pandemic.

If these societies are struggling, the impact on Africa is best imagined.

Prior to the crisis, 41% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population lived on less than $1.90 a day which is very little to survive on. Seven out of ten persons (70%) in Africa are in vulnerable and precarious forms of informal employment eking their living on a daily basis. Lockdown, homeworking and teleconferencing is therefore not an option. Family support systems from blue and white-collar workers and the diaspora, are themselves under threat. Job losses will  strain these critical informal support systems to breaking points.

 In Africa, formal social safety nets rarely exist. Therefore, stockpiling food items for extended periods of isolation is out of consideration. Linked with this, Africa requires vast food supplies to meet the needs of the continent's poorest who can barely afford a decent mmeal.

Recent cyclones, Kenneth and Idai, and a  plague of locusts, have already put considerable pressure on  immediate food supplies for the continent.

Which is why an Ubuntu Plan is now critical in order to cushion the harsh social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa. Such a plan would include a fiscal stimulus package, the development of critical infrastructure and support for the continent's most vulnerable populations.

The fact is that in the 21st century, clean water supplies and access to electricity are the stuff of dreams for millions of Africans. Globally, almost 800 million people are without access to clean water. Of these, 40% live in sub-Saharan Africa.  The simple act of hand washing which the pandemic requires for prevention is still not possible for millions. Linked with this, less than 58% of Africa's population has access to modern healthcare facilities.

A race against time

Africa and its partners have already been striving hard to tackle the challenge of eradicating poverty with measures such as the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Development Bank's High5 strategy.

The COVID-19 pandemic however shines the spotlight on Africa’s  poor healthcare delivery systems and facilities and its vast challenges. Africa has one of the highest population densities in the world. For people living in tens of thousands of informal settlements, the idea of social distancing is inconceivable. Millions of vulnerable low-income people live in cramped communal houses and rooms and in  areas that lack basic amenities, especially water and sanitation.

In the short term, to effectively combat COVID-19, we urgently need self-testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs), makeshift living spaces and hospitals, recovery units and inexpensive easy-to-operate ventilators.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already issued a ten-point strategy that calls for the creation of corridors on the continent to facilitate emergency deployments and material shipments.  The plan also calls on governments and the private sector to help increase supplies, medical equipment and care, and to strengthen surveillance and public awareness, in order to prevent  continent-wide community transmission.

In the short window available, global cooperation is imperative.

 The African Union's Vision Agenda 2063 and action plan states among other things, that “We are part of the global drive through the United Nations and other multilateral organisations to find multi-lateral approaches to humanity’s most pressing concerns including human security and peace, the eradication of poverty, hunger and disease …” 

Rethinking the future

In the mid to long term, we must urgently rethink social life, urban and rural planning and our budgetary priorities, if life is to be preserved. We must  decongest informal settlements rapidly and in their place  develop  affordable housing that is suitable for isolation  and quarantine, in the event of future pandemics.

There is no better time for a globally coordinated Ubuntu Plan. To stop the global spread of COVID-19 and its global devastation, it must be stopped in Africa. The world must pay attention and lend a helping hand by strengthening global cooperation, now more than ever before. 

Ubuntu – The preservation of human dignity, health, lives and wellbeing, demands nothing less.

– Dr Victor Oladokun is the outgoing Director of Communication & External Relations at the African Development Bank Group

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Victor Oladokun.

Previous articleHow COVID-19 is impacting mobile money in SSA
Next articleEU should issue ‘corona bonds’ to help smaller countries cope, expert says | Squawk Box Europe
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

There is a ‘severity bias’ in the US’ coronavirus case count: Pathogen expert | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
As the U.S. only just started ramping up testing for coronavirus infections, its case count has tended to exclude many mildly-infected people who did not present themselves to health care authorities, says Syra Madad, a special pathogens expert.
Read more
International

‘Very close’ to more effective coronavirus testing, health expert says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Marila Gennaro, professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, explains the benefits of antibody tests for the coronavirus.
Read more
International

Lockdowns only buy response time, not solve health crises, says expert | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
Lockdowns only give countries "a second chance" to implement measures like increased testing and social distancing to contain a public health crisis, not eradicate it completely, says Dale Fisher, professor at the National University of Sin
Read more
International

EU should issue ‘corona bonds’ to help smaller countries cope, expert says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Marcel Fratzscher, president of DIW, discusses EU efforts to address the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 29 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTen (10) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to seventy (70). Six (6) travellers who had arrived from Dubai and who have been isolated Two (2) travellers who had arrived from South Africa and who have been isolated One (1) traveller who had arrived from Nigeria and who has been isolated One (1) traveller who had frequent travel in the East African region and who has been isolated All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isola
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Cash and Voucher Assistance and the Covid-19 Outbreak, South Sudan

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis documents intents to provide guidance and advice on how to best adapt Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) programming during the current Covid-19 outbreak and specifically: Download Document Here: https://bit.ly/2xyCrZL 1) How to manage CVA during the outbreak; 2) How to operate while reducing the risk of contamination. This document (adapted from CashCap global cash community of practice) is a compilation of information from sources that currently are available and relev
Read more

MePlaylistTM “a 100% African Start-Up for Music Streaming and Promotion” attracts Investment from Mathew Knowles and other Global Investors

APO Africa Press Office -
MePlaylistTM (https://www.MePlaylist.com/) a 100% African solution to music consumption and promotion has earned the attention of global investors and partners like Mr Mathew Knowles, father of artists Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. Mr Knowles believes MePlaylistTM offers music consumers in Africa a unique experience that is much more simplified for a continent where internet penetration and the use of smartphones is projected to experience significant growth. "MePlaylistTM is Africa'
Read more

Rumors leaked! Mysterious “gift” from Wizkid will be given away during TECNO CAMON 15’s online launch!

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIt is getting closer and closer to the TECNO CAMON 15 series (www.Tecno-Mobile.com) online launch day, and more information has been leaked. Many subscribers have even received a phone invitation from Wizkid himself! We heard that Wizkid will attend the unprecedented online launch, and there will be surprise gifts offered by Wizkid. Sound exciting? There are numerous reasons that you should check out the CAMON 15 online launch--here are four of the most compelling ones! It’
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved