Africa Oil & Power pledges support to Energy Industry, offers Free Communications Services

AOP (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) is making its platform available for governments and companies within Africa’s energy sector to submit press releases and articles free of charge; open communication between all organizations involved in African energy helps combat misinformation and promotes safety during the Covid-19 crisis; any new developments regarding AOP events will be reported and updated at www.AfricaOilAndPower.com.

Serving as Africa’s premier platform for energy investment and policy, Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is making its website and social platforms available to help share news and information from all organizations involved in the African energy sector.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire industry is faced with unprecedented challenges. AOP will support all organizations involved in African energy in order to promote public safety and wellbeing, distribute notices and information about projects and personnel, and combat misinformation. Any organization working in the energy sector in Africa can send press releases to be published on the AOP website, free of charge.

“Good information and open communication across digital platforms is critical now more than ever. Africa Oil & Power is opening up its website and social channels to any government or company that needs to get its message out there to our global audience. We pledge to support our community and stand by the side of those organizations driving Africa’s energy sector forward in 2020,” says AOP Acting CEO James Chester.

AOP is committed to communicating Africa’s energy story and has collaborated with governments in all of its African markets to ensure that its audience remains well informed about changes to upcoming events. The company is also expanding its suite of services to include custom digital events and content, and web and social products, and provide new free content to audiences – including a collection of Africa Energy Series special reports on Gabon, Mozambique, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, South Sudan and more.

If you have news, press releases or articles that you would like to be distributed, please send them to Anine Kilian, News and Publications Editor, via email at [email protected] Any new developments regarding AOP events will be reported and updated on the website www.AfricaOilAndPower.com.

