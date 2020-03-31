APO

Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

By Africa Press Office

African Union Member States (47) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,255), deaths (173), and recoveries (371) by region:

Central (287 cases, 18 deaths, 9 recoveries): Cameroon (142, 8, 3), Central African Republic (6, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (19, 0, 2), DRC (83, 8, 1), Equatorial Guinea (14, 0, 0), Gabon (16, 2, 0).

Eastern (429, 7, 6): Djibouti (26, 0, 0), Eritrea (15, 0, 0), Ethiopia (23, 0, 4), Kenya (50, 1, 1), Madagascar (46, 0, 0), Mauritius (128, 3, 0), Rwanda (70, 0, 0), Seychelles (10, 0, 0), Somalia (3, 0, 0), Sudan (6, 2, 0), Tanzania (19, 1, 1), Uganda (33, 0, 0).

Northern (2,167, 118, 243): Algeria (582, 35, 77), Egypt (656, 41, 150), Libya (8, 0, 0), Mauritania (3, 0, 0), Morocco (556, 33, 15), Tunisia (362, 8, 1).

Southern (1,406, 5, 31): Angola (7, 2, 0), Botswana (3), Eswatini (9, 0, 0), Mozambique (8, 0, 0), Namibia (11, 0, 0), South Africa (1,326, 2, 31), Zambia (35, 0, 0), Zimbabwe (7, 1, 0).

Western (966, 25, 82): Benin (6, 0, 1), Burkina Faso (246, 12, 31), Cape Verde (6, 1, 0), Côte d'Ivoire (168, 1, 6), Gambia (4, 1, 0), Ghana (152, 5, 2), Guinea (16, 0, 1), Guinea-Bissau (2, 0, 0), Liberia (3, 0, 0), Mali (18, 1, 0), Niger (18, 1, 0), Nigeria (131, 2, 3), Senegal (162, 0, 28), Togo (34, 1, 10).

