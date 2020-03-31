Coronavirus – Africa: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Global Epidemic – 31 March 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Outbreak Update: Globally, a total of 693,839 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) confirmed cases and 33,214 (CFR 5%) related deaths have been reported to date. Since the last brief (24 March 2020), 360,141 new COVID-19 cases and 18,706 new deaths have been reported globally. Fourteen countries and territories, including five African countries, are reporting cases while 33 countries, including eight African countries, are reporting deaths for the first time this week. The distribution of cumulative cases (proportion of global cases %) from the WHO reporting regions (excluding Africa) are as follows: Eastern Mediterranean Region 44,856 (6%), European Region 392,757 (57%), Region of the Americas 142,081 (20%), South-East Asia Region 4,084 (0.6%) Western Pacific Region 104,487 (15%). For more detailed information on cases and deaths being reported outside of Africa, refer to the WHO daily situation reports.

Download document – Africa CDC COVID-19 Brief – 31st March 2020: https://bit.ly/3bK4UKD

Download document – COVID-19 Scientific and Public Health Policy Update (March 31 2020): https://bit.ly/341Lyhr

As of 3 pm EAT 31 March 2020, 5,287 total COVID-19 cases and 172 (CFR 3%) deaths have been reported in 48 African countries. Africa CDC is working with all affected countries and is mobilizing laboratory, surveillance, and other response support where requested. See Table 1 for the full list of countries in Africa reporting cases, deaths, and those recovered.

Table 1. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Africa 24- 31 March 2020, 3pm EAT

Country

No. of cases (new)

No. of deaths (new)

No. recovered

Transmission Type

Central Region

Cameroon

142 (86)

8 (8)

3

Local transmission

Central African Republic

6 (2)

–

3

Imported cases only

Chad

7 (4)

–

–

Imported cases only

Congo

19 (15)

–

2

Imported cases only

DRC

83 (47)

8 (6)

1

Local transmission

Equatorial Guinea

14 (5)

–

–

Local transmission

Gabon

16 (10)

1 (0)

–

Imported cases only

Eastern Region

Djibouti

26 (23)

–

–

Local transmission

Eritrea

15 (14)

–

–

Imported case only

Ethiopia

25 (14)

–

4

Local transmission

Kenya

50 (34)

1 (1)

1

Local transmission

Madagascar

46 (34)

–

–

Imported cases only

Mauritius

143 (107)

3 (1)

–

Local transmission

Rwanda

70 (51)

–

–

Local transmission

Seychelles

10 (3)

–

–

Imported cases only

Somalia

3 (2)

–

–

Imported cases only

Sudan

6 (4)

2 (1)

–

Imported cases only

Tanzania

19 (7)

1 (1)

1

Imported cases only

Uganda

33 (24)

–

–

Local transmission

Northern Region

Algeria

582 (3521)

35 (18)

77

Local transmission

Egypt

656 (290)

41 (22)

150

Local transmission

Libya

8 (8)

–

–

Local transmission

Mauritania

3 (1)

–

–

Imported cases only

Morocco

556 (413)

33 (29)

15

Local transmission

Tunisia

362 (248)

9(6)

1

Local transmission

Southern Region

Angola

7 (5)

2 (2)

–

Imported cases only

Botswana

3 (3)

–

–

Imported cases only

Eswatini

9 (5)

–

–

Local transmission

Mozambique

8 (7)

–

–

Local transmission

Namibia

11 (7)

–

–

Imported cases only

South Africa

1,326 (924)

2 (2)

31

Local transmission

Zambia

35 (32)

–

–

Local transmission

Zimbabwe

8 (6)

1 (1)

–

Local transmission

Western Region

Benin

6 (1)

–

1

Imported cases only

Burkina Faso

246 (147)

12 (8)

31

Local transmission

Cape Verde

6 (5)

1 (1)

–

Imported cases only

Côte d’Ivoire

168 (143)

1 (1)

6

Local transmission

Gambia

4 (2)

1 (0)

–

Imported cases only

Ghana

152 (128)

5 (4)

2

Local transmission

Guinea

16 (12)

–

1

Imported cases only

Guinea-Bissau

2 (2)

–

Imported cases only

Liberia

3 (0)

–

–

Local transmission

Mali

18 (18)

1 (1)

–

Local transmission

Niger

18 (16)

1 (1)

–

Local transmission

Nigeria

131 (91)

2 (1)

3

Local transmission

Senegal

175 (96)

–

40

Local transmission

Sierra Leone

1 (1)

–

–

Imported cases only

Togo

34 (16)

1 (1)

10

Local transmission

Total

5,287 (3,465)

172 (115)

383

NEW Africa CDC Response Activities:

Laboratory

The distribution of test kits from the Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy-Jack Ma & Alibaba Foundations Initiative has been completed in Member States. Africa CDC is following the validation of the new testing protocol with Member States Africa CDC is planning for distribution of additional 40,000 tests to countries that are in critical need. In collaboration with ASLM, a community of practice (online training program) was conducted on March 25. More than 110 participants attended and the forum helped to address some frequently asked questions and to provide guidance on the laboratory testing issues. Shipment of Oxford Nanonpore Technologies equipment and reagents has started to build capacity in seven Member States. Online training will be organized once shipment is completed. Africa CDC completed an equipment footprint analysis across the continent for GeneXpert, similarly for Roche and Abbott platforms. The projected testing needs for GeneXpert have been submitted to the company. Shortage of viral transport media, swabs and extraction kits is now the main challenge to expanding testing. Africa CDC is looking for all possible sources for these items and will update the Member States when items are available.

Healthcare Preparedness

Africa CDC initiated a continent-wide network of clinicians which met for the first time on 9 March 2020 and has been holding weekly webinars including ~300 clinicians from across the continent. The next webinar is scheduled for 2 April 2020. Africa CDC has established an online portal with training materials via online courses, online case studies, and social media vignettes to support evidence-based care of COVID-19 patients.

Risk Communication

Africa CDC continues to provide and receive updated information about the outbreak through the WhatsApp groups created for Member States communication officers and journalists. Twenty-seven journalists have been added to the media group in the last week. Africa CDC produced two podcasts to provide information about the outbreak Africa CDC held discussions with the Facebook team to enhance Africa CDC campaigns and messaging for COVID-19. Full proposals about this will be submitted by Facebook for consideration. Africa CDC transitioned to a new Africa CDC website which provides access to more information about COVID-19 from Africa CDC Africa CDC is working on a rumour tracking system for Africa CDC to monitor, aggregate, and respond to rumours, mis- and dis-information, and misconceptions about COVID-19 Africa CDC is collaborating with the Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), the leading technology innovation Centre in Africa, to launch a call for innovative communication projects on COVID-19 based on African languages targeted at the semi-urban and rural population across Africa. The communication projects are expected to help counter disbelief and misinformation, catalyse citizens actions and solidarity as well as combat stigmatization. Africa CDC is initiating a collaboration with Resolve to Save Lives, WHO, and a private opinion research company to survey attitudes and behaviors regarding COVID-19 and community social distancing. Reports will be provided to Member States after the initial round of surveys.

Recommendations for Member States:

All Member States should enhance their surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and to carefully review any unusual patterns of SARI or pneumonia cases. Examples of enhanced surveillance include: Adding questions about travel and testing for coronaviruses to existing influenza surveillance systems; Notifying healthcare facilities to immediately inform local public health officials about persons who meet the case definition for SARI and/or have recent travel or contact history with someone who has traveled to a country with local transmission. Member States that receive direct or connecting flights from affected countries should screen incoming passengers for severe respiratory illness and a history of recent travel to any country/area or territory reporting local transmission. Member States should be prepared to expand questions about recent travel to additional countries as the outbreak evolves. Notify WHO and Africa CDC immediately if suspected or confirmed cases of infection with novel coronavirus are identified. Africa CDC should be notified by emailing [email protected] Provide guidance to the general public about seeking immediate medical care and informing healthcare providers about recent travel or contact history in anyone who develops symptoms of severe respiratory illness.