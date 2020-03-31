APO

Coronavirus – Botswana: President’s Address to the Nation

By Africa Press Office

News

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As per my national address earlier this morning, I have declared a state of emergency in our country in order to combat the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Our constitution empowers a sitting President to declare a statement of emergency in the interest of public order,

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The President, Republic of Botswana.

Previous articleDeveloping nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised
Next articleTanzania confirms first coronavirus death
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Read more
International

How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers

CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
Read more
Coronavirus

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Reuters -
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Read more
Videos

Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised

CNBC Africa -
Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: 9 people test positive for Coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
In the last 24 hours, 234 samples have been analysed and nine people have tested positive bringing the total to 59 as of today, 31 March 2020   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor on South Africans stranded abroad during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSouth Africans stranded abroad The Covid 19 pandemic is unprecedented and is giving rise to problems and challenges that governments across the world are struggling to deal with.  Over the last two months the world has changed dramatically and this impacts on governance challenges.  As DIRCO we have to focus on many fronts.  The most important one is ensuring that we play our part in curtailing the spread of the virus in our population, so as to protect the most v
Read more

Coronavirus: Sierra Leone confirms first case of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health and Sanitation of the Republic of Sierra Leone has reported the country’s first case of COVID-19. Samples tested at the Military 34 Hospital, and two other accredited laboratories to detect the virus, in the capital Freetown turned out positive on the evening of 30 March 2020. The patient, a 37-year-old Sierra Leonean Male, had travelled to France on 12 March 2020. He returned on 16 March 2020 and was immediately put in mandatory managed quarantine fo
Read more

Coronavirus: Uganda Red Cross Public Statement on Coronavirus Disease 2019

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoUganda Red Cross Public Statement on Coronavirus Disease 2019 March 28th, 2020 The Uganda Red Cross is closely monitoring the evolving situation of the outbreak of the Corona Virus disease (COVID-19) in Uganda and is involved in carrying out lifesaving interventions which among others include risk communication, Community surveillance, Screening, hygiene promotion, ambulance services and referrals, psychosocial support to the affected, and is prepared to carry out safe and dignified
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved