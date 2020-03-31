Coronavirus – Botswana: President’s Address to the Nation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As per my national address earlier this morning, I have declared a state of emergency in our country in order to combat the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Our constitution empowers a sitting President to declare a statement of emergency in the interest of public order,

