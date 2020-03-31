Coronavirus – Cameroon: 51 positive cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We analyzed the samples of 94 travelers quarantined last night in hotels in Yaoundé:

1) 51 positive

2) 19 doubtful to take back

3) 24 negatives

A total of 193 cases in Cameroon.

Protect yourself, protect us, staying at home, as long as possible

