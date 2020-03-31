APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update

By Africa Press Office

News

How SA's small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME's. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
CEO Interviews

Calgro M3 donates sanitisers to the Fleurhof Community, pledges more support to battle COVID-19

Calgro M3 has donated over 3,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the Fleurhof community and have pledged its support and assistance to the community as South Africa battles with a 21-day national lockdown. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun.

As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

