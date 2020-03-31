APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 31 March 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logoFive (S) new coronavirus cases were identified today,bringing the total to seventy-five (75). • Four (4) travellers who had arrived from Dubai and who have been isolated • One (1) contact of a previously confirmed positive case,and who has been isolated All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed,travel between cities and districts is suspended,and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted.Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1metre). The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough,shortness of breath,and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening,or [email protected],or send a WhatsApp message to +250 788 20 20 80,or contact a medical professional. Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

