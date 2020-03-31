Coronavirus – Seychelles: Press Update (30th March 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Two Seychellois residents who were in quarantine at the Beau Vallon quarantine facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

They both presented with symptoms earlier and were transferred to the Isolation Centre at Family Hospital in Perseverance for treatment.

The two individuals traveled on separate flights. The first one arrived on the 26th of March on British Airways BA 063 and the second case arrived from UK by the Ethiopian airline ET 879 on 29th March. Following these results, appropriate follow up and contact tracing is already being conducted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Health, Seychelles.