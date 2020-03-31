APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde urges communities to support the fight against Coronavirus COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As at 00h01 on 31 March 2020, the Western Cape had recorded 348 cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Sub District Breakdown (Cape Town metro):

Metro

Cases

Western

118

Southern

104

Northern

17

Tygerberg

23

Eastern

14

Klipfontein

7

Mitchells Plain

5

Khayelitsha

1

Total

289

Non-Metro

District

 Sub-district

 Cases

Garden Route

Bitou

4

Garden Route

Knysna

6

Garden Route

George

8

Garden Route

Hessequa

3

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

5

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

11

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

6

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

4

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1

Overberg

Overstrand

5

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1

West Coast

Saldanha Bay

1

West Coast

Swartland

1

Total

56

SASSA grants:Not allocated by address: 3

Sunday was the first day that we provided lower level data and some processing errors occurred in the way that data was allocated to various sub-districts- specifically Swellendam, Bitou and Knysna. These errors have been corrected in today's data and we apologise for any inconvenience or concern caused.

We currently have 13 people in hospital, with three patients being treated in ICU. 

We can also confirm today that 50 people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the City of Cape Town, have fully recovered from their symptoms. All of them have completed their 14 day period of self-isolation, and can now, in accordance with guidelines set out by the NICD, leave isolation. They are now in the same scenario as all other members of the public, in that they are required to obey the lockdown laws, but can leave their homes for necessities such as medical care, food, cash and to collect grants, only.

Since yesterday, we have seen long queues for the collection of social grants in supermarkets and shops. We are therefore calling on members of the public who are not collecting grants, to refrain from shopping over the next few days unless it is absolutely necessary to do so. This will help to minimize crowds and queues and ensure that grant recipients including the elderly and disabled, are not put at unnecessary risk.

Communities:

The Western Cape Government is working around the clock to ensure that we can mitigate the impact of this virus. Communities have a critically important role to play in protecting themselves and those most vulnerable from COVID-19 infection. By ensuring that we stay inside, and limit contact with other people when it is necessary to go out, we will be able to flatten the curve of infections and ensure our health services are not overwhelmed. This will allow us to ensure that those who are sick, are able to receive the care they need.

It came to our attention today that the Bo-Kaap community has established their own COVID-19 response team. This team, together with proactive and open family of a patient, was able to alert the community to a positive test in a way that was informative, and did not stigmatise the illness. Their efforts could also support us to trace close contacts and ensure they self-isolate. This kind of response team can only work if the messaging is responsible, caring and shared on a voluntary basis, and we would like to thank them for this. 

We also call on communities to support our #ThankYouWC campaign aimed at celebrating those essential service workers, from the doctors and nurses at the frontline of our response, to the supermarket staff, farmworkers, law enforcement and all of the other men and women who go to work every day to ensure we are able to get through this pandemic. We thank you for your service.

Residents are asked to hang a flag or a colourful piece of cloth from their doors and windows as a show of support and solidarity in neighbourhoods.

Important numbers

Coronavirus national hotline: 0800 029 999 Coronavirus provincial hotline: 021 928 4102 To report crime or transgressions of the lockdown regulations: 10111 Reporting line for instances of abuse by police members: 073 890 1269 Reporting line for instances of abuse by the military: 012 676 3800 or email [email protected] Western Cape Police Ombudsman (complaints related to policing): [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleThe African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Global Epidemic – 31 March 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Read more
International

How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers

CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
Read more
Coronavirus

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Reuters -
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Read more
Videos

Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised

CNBC Africa -
Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Global Epidemic – 31 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Outbreak Update: Globally, a total of 693,839 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) confirmed cases and 33,214 (CFR 5%) related deaths have been reported to date. Since the last brief (24 March 2020), 360,141  new COVID-19 cases and 18,706 new deaths have been reported globally. Fourteen countries and territories, including five African countries, are reporting cases while  33 countries, including eight African countries, are reporting deaths for the first time this week. 
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences to families of elderly social grant recipients

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing yesterday, 30 March 2020, of three elderly social grant recipients in the vicinity of three different payment centres around the country. In the Western Cape, a 74-year-old male, who had received benefits at Vangate Mall, Athlone, died on Jakes Gerwel Drive while on his way home.    In KwaZulu-Natal, a 63-year-old woman collapsed in queue at the Hammarsdale Post Office.    In Gauteng, a 66-ye
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: 9 people test positive for Coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
In the last 24 hours, 234 samples have been analysed and nine people have tested positive bringing the total to 59 as of today, 31 March 2020   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor on South Africans stranded abroad during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSouth Africans stranded abroad The Covid 19 pandemic is unprecedented and is giving rise to problems and challenges that governments across the world are struggling to deal with.  Over the last two months the world has changed dramatically and this impacts on governance challenges.  As DIRCO we have to focus on many fronts.  The most important one is ensuring that we play our part in curtailing the spread of the virus in our population, so as to protect the most v
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved