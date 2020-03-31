Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde urges communities to support the fight against Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As at 00h01 on 31 March 2020, the Western Cape had recorded 348 cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Sub District Breakdown (Cape Town metro):

Metro

Cases

Western

118

Southern

104

Northern

17

Tygerberg

23

Eastern

14

Klipfontein

7

Mitchells Plain

5

Khayelitsha

1

Total

289

Non-Metro

District

Sub-district

Cases

Garden Route

Bitou

4

Garden Route

Knysna

6

Garden Route

George

8

Garden Route

Hessequa

3

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

5

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

11

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

6

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

4

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1

Overberg

Overstrand

5

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1

West Coast

Saldanha Bay

1

West Coast

Swartland

1

Total

56

SASSA grants:Not allocated by address: 3

Sunday was the first day that we provided lower level data and some processing errors occurred in the way that data was allocated to various sub-districts- specifically Swellendam, Bitou and Knysna. These errors have been corrected in today's data and we apologise for any inconvenience or concern caused.

We currently have 13 people in hospital, with three patients being treated in ICU.

We can also confirm today that 50 people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the City of Cape Town, have fully recovered from their symptoms. All of them have completed their 14 day period of self-isolation, and can now, in accordance with guidelines set out by the NICD, leave isolation. They are now in the same scenario as all other members of the public, in that they are required to obey the lockdown laws, but can leave their homes for necessities such as medical care, food, cash and to collect grants, only.

Since yesterday, we have seen long queues for the collection of social grants in supermarkets and shops. We are therefore calling on members of the public who are not collecting grants, to refrain from shopping over the next few days unless it is absolutely necessary to do so. This will help to minimize crowds and queues and ensure that grant recipients including the elderly and disabled, are not put at unnecessary risk.

Communities:

The Western Cape Government is working around the clock to ensure that we can mitigate the impact of this virus. Communities have a critically important role to play in protecting themselves and those most vulnerable from COVID-19 infection. By ensuring that we stay inside, and limit contact with other people when it is necessary to go out, we will be able to flatten the curve of infections and ensure our health services are not overwhelmed. This will allow us to ensure that those who are sick, are able to receive the care they need.

It came to our attention today that the Bo-Kaap community has established their own COVID-19 response team. This team, together with proactive and open family of a patient, was able to alert the community to a positive test in a way that was informative, and did not stigmatise the illness. Their efforts could also support us to trace close contacts and ensure they self-isolate. This kind of response team can only work if the messaging is responsible, caring and shared on a voluntary basis, and we would like to thank them for this.

We also call on communities to support our #ThankYouWC campaign aimed at celebrating those essential service workers, from the doctors and nurses at the frontline of our response, to the supermarket staff, farmworkers, law enforcement and all of the other men and women who go to work every day to ensure we are able to get through this pandemic. We thank you for your service.

Residents are asked to hang a flag or a colourful piece of cloth from their doors and windows as a show of support and solidarity in neighbourhoods.

Important numbers

Coronavirus national hotline: 0800 029 999 Coronavirus provincial hotline: 021 928 4102 To report crime or transgressions of the lockdown regulations: 10111 Reporting line for instances of abuse by police members: 073 890 1269 Reporting line for instances of abuse by the military: 012 676 3800 or email [email protected] Western Cape Police Ombudsman (complaints related to policing): [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.