APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences to families of elderly social grant recipients

By Africa Press Office

News

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing yesterday, 30 March 2020, of three elderly social grant recipients in the vicinity of three different payment centres around the country.

In the Western Cape, a 74-year-old male, who had received benefits at Vangate Mall, Athlone, died on Jakes Gerwel Drive while on his way home.    In KwaZulu-Natal, a 63-year-old woman collapsed in queue at the Hammarsdale Post Office.    In Gauteng, a 66-year-old woman collapsed shortly after disembarking from a taxi near the Pimville Post Office where she was due to collect her grant.

The South African Social Security Agency made payments earlier than usual this month to help beneficiaries cope with the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 national lockdown.

President Ramaphosa has offered his sincere condolences to the families of the elderly persons who passed away.

The President said: “It is very sad that we have lost three senior members of our community on a day that government provided services earlier than usual for the benefit of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“This is a difficult time for all South Africans and the loss of these three elderly persons reminds all of us to take the best care we can of vulnerable people around us.”

The Department of Social Development, together with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), will immediately assist the families of the victims and provide material and psychosocial support through the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Programme.

The Department of Social Development has also expressed appreciation for the offer by ASSUPOL to assist with funeral arrangements for the deceased.    President Ramaphosa stresses that beneficiaries need not immediately rush to banks, retailers or cash points to collect their grants as payments will remain in beneficiaries’  accounts.

Issued by:  The Presidency  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: 9 people test positive for Coronavirus
Next articleThe African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Read more
International

How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers

CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
Read more
Coronavirus

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Reuters -
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Read more
Videos

Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised

CNBC Africa -
Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Global Epidemic – 31 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Outbreak Update: Globally, a total of 693,839 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) confirmed cases and 33,214 (CFR 5%) related deaths have been reported to date. Since the last brief (24 March 2020), 360,141  new COVID-19 cases and 18,706 new deaths have been reported globally. Fourteen countries and territories, including five African countries, are reporting cases while  33 countries, including eight African countries, are reporting deaths for the first time this week. 
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde urges communities to support the fight against Coronavirus COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at 00h01 on 31 March 2020, the Western Cape had recorded 348 cases of COVID-19 across the province. Sub District Breakdown (Cape Town metro): Metro Cases Western 118 Southern 104 Northern 17 Tygerberg 23 Eastern 14 Klipfontein 7 Mitchells Plain
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: 9 people test positive for Coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
In the last 24 hours, 234 samples have been analysed and nine people have tested positive bringing the total to 59 as of today, 31 March 2020   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor on South Africans stranded abroad during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSouth Africans stranded abroad The Covid 19 pandemic is unprecedented and is giving rise to problems and challenges that governments across the world are struggling to deal with.  Over the last two months the world has changed dramatically and this impacts on governance challenges.  As DIRCO we have to focus on many fronts.  The most important one is ensuring that we play our part in curtailing the spread of the virus in our population, so as to protect the most v
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved