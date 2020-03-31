Coronavirus – Tanzania: A Tanzanian, aged 49, dies from Coronavirus

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Tanzania has recorded first death from #Coronavirus pandemic at Mloganzila Hospital in Dar es Salaam, early Tuesday.

The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ms. Ummy Mwalimu confirmed the incident and added, apart from COVID-19, the 49-year-old Tanzanian man was suffering from other diseases.

Until Tuesday morning, Ummy said, Tanzania has already recorded 19 cases whereby one has recovered and one death.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel.