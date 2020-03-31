Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 30 March 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Ministry would like to report that the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 47 samples. One of these, a contact of the third case, tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ministry would like to advise the nation that the three cases reported by Mashonaland East province are cases which had already been reported as Harare cases, as they had been managed at Wilkins Hospital, Harare.
To date, Zimbabwe has 8 confirmed cases, including one death as shown in the table below.
Cumulative tests done to date:
241
Positive test results: 8
Negative test results: 233
Update on people who have tested positive to COVID 19 in Zimbabwe
Case No.
Date of diagnosis
Age
Gender
Travel history
Location
Clinical condition
1
20/03/2020
38yrs
M
United Kingdom
Vic. Falls
Stable, Mild disease
2
21/03/2020
30yrs
M
USA
Harare
Died
3
24/03/2020
52yrs
M
Dubai
Mash East T
Stable, Mild disease
4
26/03/2020
24yrs
F
USA
Harare
Stable, Mild disease
5
26/03/2020
30yrs
M
None — Contact of Case 2
Harare
Stable, Mild disease
6
27/03/2020
40yrs
F
None — Contact of Case 3
Mash East
Stable, Mild disease
7
27/03/2020
24yrs
F
None — Contact of Case 3
Mash East
Stable, Miid disease
8
30/03/2020
21yrs
M
None — Contact of Case 3
Mash East
Stable, Mild disease
This time marked the beginning of the 21-day total lockdown period.
The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene:
Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub. Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.