Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 30 March 2020

The Ministry would like to report that the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 47 samples. One of these, a contact of the third case, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry would like to advise the nation that the three cases reported by Mashonaland East province are cases which had already been reported as Harare cases, as they had been managed at Wilkins Hospital, Harare.

To date, Zimbabwe has 8 confirmed cases, including one death as shown in the table below.

Cumulative tests done to date:

241

Positive test results: 8

Negative test results: 233

Update on people who have tested positive to COVID 19 in Zimbabwe

Case No.

Date of diagnosis

Age

Gender

Travel history

Location

Clinical condition

1

20/03/2020

38yrs

M

United Kingdom

Vic. Falls

Stable, Mild disease

2

21/03/2020

30yrs

M

USA

Harare

Died

3

24/03/2020

52yrs

M

Dubai

Mash East T

Stable, Mild disease

4

26/03/2020

24yrs

F

USA

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

5

26/03/2020

30yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 2

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

6

27/03/2020

40yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Stable, Mild disease

7

27/03/2020

24yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Stable, Miid disease

8

30/03/2020

21yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 3

Mash East

Stable, Mild disease

This time marked the beginning of the 21-day total lockdown period.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene:

Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub. Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.