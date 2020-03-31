APO

Journalism – Coronavirus: How to receive all the press releases about coronavirus issued by African governments and institutions

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Coronavirus

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Videos

JSE CEO on Moody’s downgrade & COVID-19 impact

The JSE is expected to see massive capital outflows from the bond market when South Africa gets kicked out the World Government Bond Index because of its junk status rating. But CEO Leila Fourie says the net market fallout may be limited by active fund managers picking up the slack from passive funds that dump our non-investment grade bonds. JSE Group CEO Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group aggregate and distribute all relevant content issued by African governments for free through its press release distribution service and a specially-designed coronavirus tag (https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag) on www.Africa-Newsroom.com. Government-issued information are distributed in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.

To access the feed, please click on https://bit.ly/APOcoroTag

To subscribe to the feed via email, RSS, FTP or to implement a widget on your website, please click on https://www.Africa-Newsroom.com/africarc or send an email to [email protected]

Any African government, institution or official organisation that wishes to distribute news releases about coronavirus for free can email APO Group at [email protected]

More information: https://bit.ly/3bjnLvV

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.Media filesDownload logo

Videos

How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is transforming the way students are educated

CNBC Africa -
In a matter of months COVID-19 has changed how students are educated after numerous countries put forward strict measures and closed schools. Robert Stephanus Kleynhans, Director, SABIS International School Runda joined CNBC Africa to give insight on how the education system in Kenya is responding to these changes and if the new solutions for education could bring much needed innovation in the sector.
The economic cost of Kenya’s COVID-19 curfew

CNBC Africa -
Kenya recently put in place a partial lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 with a full shutdown likely to be imposed in light of increasing number of infections. Risk Expert, Caroline Gathii joins CNBC Africa to discuss the economic implications of this curfew.
UK’s health system can be deployed in almost military fashion, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Matthew Oxenford, lead U.K. analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, discusses Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
AfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication

CNBC Africa -
“Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team,” writes African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.
Coronavirus – Zamba: 1 new Coronavirus case

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoZambia has in the last 24hrs recorded one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 ; total number of cases to date is now 36Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
Finding the optimistic within the pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
The coronavirus pandemic has hit society, business and education at a speed that few could predict, and shaken foundations in ways that none could have anticipated. In the news, only a few items escape Covid-19 in the title. On social media it’s memes and fears about the virus. It’s hard for people to remain upbeat in the face of lockdowns, limited social contact and complex working conditions. Or is it? “Whatever you focus the most on, that’s what you will get more
Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member states reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (48) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,413), deaths (172), and recoveries (387) by region:  Central (353 cases, 15 deaths, 13 recoveries):  Cameroon (193, 8, 5), Central African Republic (6, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (19, 0, 2), DRC (98, 8, 3), Equatorial Guinea (14, 0, 0), Gabon (16, 1, 0) Eastern (460, 7, 6): Djibouti (30, 0, 0), Eritrea (15, 0, 0), Ethiopia (25, 0, 4), Kenya (59, 1, 1), Madagascar (46, 0, 0), Mauritius (143, 3, 0), Rwanda (70, 0, 0),
Angola, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria among the most hard hit amid Covid-19 and oil price plunge

APO Africa Press Office -
Angola revises national budget and suspends CAPEX; Senegal’s first oil development faces debt arrangement challenges; Nigeria poised for a major revenue loss; Analysts predict Ghana will get half its projected revenue; Cameroon can expect to see a three percent drop in economic growth. African oil-producing and reliant countries have been among the most hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and declining oil price. In particular, Senegal, Nigeria and Angola continue to face new challenges
