APO

Namibia continues to strengthen its emergency preparedness and response

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Calgro M3 donates sanitisers to the Fleurhof Community, pledges more support to battle COVID-19

Calgro M3 has donated over 3,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the Fleurhof community and have pledged its support and assistance to the community as South Africa battles with a 21-day national lockdown. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

WHO is in the process of supporting the Namibian government strengthen its capacity for assessing and analyzing health risks and to integrate the results in its emergency preparedness and response plans. A workshop held in May 2019 to map the country’s vulnerability to all hazards and how these risks will be managed from a multi-sectoral perspective is part of a process which started in 2016 with a Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of the International Health regulations in response to an invitation by the Namibian government. 

The acting Regional Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Erongo region, Dr.  Amir Shaker, highlighted the importance of the Vulnerability and Risk Analysis & Mapping (VRAM) in addressing the recommendations of the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and therefore enhancing preparedness and response capacities to all hazards with impact to the health sector. He indicated that lack of resilience to disasters exacerbates the impacts of the disaster. He further stated that Namibia has inadequate capacities in disaster management systems, hence the need for the VRAM exercise. The outcome of the VRAM will inform actions to strengthen capacities for disaster risk management in the health sector and overall, contributed to disaster risk reduction.  He recognized the institutions present and thanked the WHO for the financial and technical support provided to Namibia to conduct the exercise.  

Dr. Petrus Mhata made remarks on behalf of the WHO representative, Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses. He noted that some disasters could have grave impacts on international trade and travel and impacts on the health sector as well as on the population and national development.  He emphasized the need for an integrated approach in addressing disasters and building resilience to ensure health security.  He informed the participants that the country had conducted the JEE and developed the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) in the country and the VRAM exercise will build on the recommendations of the JEE results.  The VRAM exercise he noted, would help characterize vulnerabilities and capacities for chosen hazards at sub-national level and results would be used in the development of an all hazard public health preparedness and response plan as well as contingency plans for specific hazards.  He expressed WHO’s commitment to the process and thanked colleagues from WHO regional office for availing themselves to support the country in the VRAM process. 

About 30 hazards were identified during the workshop using the standard hazard classification table.  These included: ground shaking, flash flooding, riverine flooding, coastal flooding, drought, army worms, oil and gas spillage, chemical spill, fire, radiation, dams and bridge failure, air, road and water accidents, biological contamination, chemical contamination, explosive devices, international conflict, non-international armed conflict, human-animal conflict, civil unrest, anthrax, Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHF), Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), Ebola Viral Disease (EVD), Pandemic Influenza, cholera, hepatitis E Virus, polio, measles and terrorism.

The group then prioritized 11 hazards as the most significant for the health sector and which warrants a national response.   Amongst the eleven were the ongoing Hepatitis E virus outbreak, recurrent Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), Cholera, pandemic influenza, Motor Vehicle Accidents, drought, flood, Ebola Virus Disease, Anthrax, Polio, and Measles.  The Ministry with partners committed to finalizing the process by end this year. 

The workshop was attended by 29 participants from different sectors including the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the Ministry of Works and Transport, the disaster management department of the City of Windhoek, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), the Ministry of Defense, National Institute of Pathology, Namibian Red Cross Society among others. Participants included officers from the disciplines of epidemiology, infection prevention and control, research, emergency preparedness and response, animal health, and environmental health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Previous articleThis fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 135 Cases and 2 Deaths from COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Financial

Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO

CNBC Africa -
Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Kenya plans to help its SMEs weather COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Small and medium enterprises are some of the most affected in Kenya due to the on-going global COVID19 pandemic but to help cushion the economic blow, the government has introduced a series of stimulus measures, including reducing value-added tax and corporation tax but is this enough; CNBC Africa spoke to George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics LTD.
Read more
International

Huawei misses 2019 targets citing US sanctions | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu outlines the company's financial results for 2019.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Uganda president announces 14 day national lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his address to the nation last night announced a nationwide lockdown for the next two weeks as the country battles the covid19 pandemic. NTV's Qatahar Raymond Mujuni joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 135 Cases and 2 Deaths from COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at 11:15 am 31st March, there are: 135 confirmed cases 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://COVID19.NCDC.gov.ng/ Currently: Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEthiopian Public Health Institute conduct. 1013 laboratory tests so far, 66 of them are within twenty-four hours and three cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases twenty-five (25). The confirmed cases are a 30 years old male and 36 years old Ethiopians arrived on March 24 from Dubai at the same flight. Both of the patients were in a mandatory quarantine at the designated place. Upon developing symptoms, they were isolated and tested positive for COVID-19. The thi
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update

APO Africa Press Office -
Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun. As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 30 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 47 samples. One of these, a contact of the third case, tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministry would like to advise the nation that the three cases reported by Mashonaland East province are cases which had already been reported as Harare cases, as they had been managed at Wilkins Hospital, Harare. To date, Zimbabwe has 8 confirmed cases, including one death as shown in the table below
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved