Africa 24 Media launches Africa’s First Factual Story Telling Platform

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa 24 Media announces the official launch of the continent’s first all factual video on demand platform. Yebo (www.Yebo.live/en/) aims to be the guide of Africa through stories.

Making the announcement the company’s Founder and C.E.O, Asif Sheikh, said this is a huge milestone for Africa 24 Media and the continent at large. “For two decades I was away from home, studying and working in North America. While there, I constantly craved for news back home, sadly, all we got at the time were stories of a continent ravaged by war, corruption and disease. Most of these stories were told by foreign journalists, when I came back, I found amazing stories that were not covered by international press and that gave me the inspiration to allow more of our people tell these stories.”

The platform offers powerful and authentic stories from more than 30 different African countries, most of these stories are FREE of charge. The content has been curated over the last 12 years by Africa 24 Media’s team of experienced journalists.

Yebo, captures the diversity and creative energy of Africa. It is home to educative, inspiring and entertaining narratives about Africans, their overcoming spirit and aspirations for the future. The content on A24 Media’s Vault is exclusive, with very little external exposure, making it fresh and unique.

ABOUT YEBO CONTENT

Documentaries: Watch half hour documentaries on the History of major events on the continent, Biography of Africa’s history makers and Discover the continent in a fun and adventurous.

Short Stories: Get hundreds of short stories on health, politics, sports, women and children, adventure and many more.

Weekly Shows: Make a date with fresh episodes of our weekly magazine shows and journey with us as we speak to opinion shapers around the continent on The Scoop, travel to different destinations and celebrate our diversity On The Road, jam to Africa’s biggest hits and get the back stories from the artists themselves on Up Beat. Learn how to take better care of animals on Animore.

Snackables: Find out what our editor has picked to snack on the go, as you discover the continent through our eyes.

Savor the content on YEBO web and mobile application. Yebo has an android app available on play store. Any downloaded content downloaded here can be watched offline within a period of 30days.  

The flexibility of the platform is swift and effortless making each minute of your experience worthwhile. Distinctively, the YEBO audio cast feature to the content makes the platform suitable to visit anywhere, anytime.

Journey with us today on https://www.yebo.live/en/ and get to share in our experience of a positive Africa, dating back 50 years with more content uploaded daily. Come discover Africa with us, get a sneak peek here http://bit.ly/2lVRgjg

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Yebo.

Press Contacts for More Information: Email: [email protected] Phone: +254737043811

