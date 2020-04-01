APO

African Development Bank wins industry gong for pioneering 2019 social bond issue

By Africa Press Office

News

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

History chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene

“History chooses its people.” You don’t need too much insight to get the context of these words from a woman with arguably one of the toughest jobs in South African business. Bongiwe Kunene is the new head of the Banking Association of South Africa – replacing veteran Cas Coovadia. She is walking straight into a banking world dogged by junk status, poor growth and COVID-19.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised

“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service

South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) received on 30 March 2020 an award for its successful one billion Norwegian krone (NOK) social bond issued in 2019. This Environmental Finance 2020 bond award was given by an independent panel comprising 30 of the world’s largest green, social and sustainability bond investors.

“It is inspiring to observe how the African Development Bank sources global capital to finance, lead and develop a strong platform for inclusive and environmental growth across Africa. We know from many of our investors that the ability to participate in Africa through AfDB's triple-A rating is highly appreciated and we look forward to many more transactions like this,” said Christopher Flensborg, Head of Climate & Sustainable Finance in Large Corporates & Financial Institutions at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, a Swedish financial group.  

The African Development Bank bond issue was the first social bond ever launched in the Norwegian market, and the Bank’s first transaction in NOK. It was launched in April 2019, as part of a dual-tranche social bond and green bond, placed on the Norwegian and Swedish markets. The dual transaction drew strong interest from dedicated socially responsible investor portfolios as well as those who strongly weight environmental, social and governance considerations in their investment strategies. 

The proceeds from this social bond issuance are being directed toward poverty reduction, job creation, and inclusive growth. Since 2017, the Bank has launched nearly $5 billion worth of such instruments denominated in US dollars, euros and Norwegian krone. In 2018, the Bank was recognized as “Second most impressive social or sustainability bond issuer” at the Global Capital Socially Responsible Investments Awards.

The Environmental Finance 2020 bond award followed the 27 March announcement that the Bank had raised a record $3 billion from its Fight COVID-19 social bond, the proceeds of which will fund public and private efforts to tackle the viral pandemic in Africa. Fight COVID-19 is the largest social bond ever issued in capital markets.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for this first ever issued social bond in the Norwegian market. This NOK issue reinforces the Bank’s High 5 operational focus which is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. Our Social bond framework allows us to attract investors whose interests are aligned with those of our development mandate,” said Bajabulile Tshabalala, acting Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank.

“We are delighted to be honored by market leaders as we devote our efforts towards the economic and social development of the African continent. The mission of the African Development Bank is to combat poverty and improve lives and social bonds allow us to showcase the impact of our social projects in Africa,” said Hassatou Diop N’Sele, Treasurer of the African Development Bank Group.

The Bank is rated AAA by all four major credit rating agencies, with a stable outlook.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Olufemi Terry Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

Previous articleHistory chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Coronavirus Leaves 3M Scrambling To Cover A Face Mask Shortage

CNBC -
The United States industrial giant is the maker of Post-It notes, Scotch Tape, and one of the most desperately needed medical supplies in the world right now: N95 facial masks. The $32 billion Minnesota conglomerate 3M is one of the world’s larges
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions

CNBC Africa -
The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Financial

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

CNBC Africa -
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Read more
Coronavirus

How you can go to the drive-in for a COVID-19 test.

CNBC Africa -
“It is a lot safer because then you don’t have to have patients mixing with each other. You test them in their own environment, in the car,”
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19 outbreak

APO Africa Press Office -
Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19 outbreak Download document here: https://bit.ly/2JIqIL3 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government confirms 151 Cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has confirmed 151 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He stated this at a press briefing on the 1st of April 2020, saying also that 82 are in Lagos, 28 in FCT, 8 in Oyo, 14 in Osun, 4 each in Ogun and Edo, 3 in Kaduna, 2 each in Bauchi, Ekiti and Enugu and one each in Benue and Rivers States. He further affirmed that, 9 persons had been discharged and two deaths had been recorded so far. He noted also, that the age range is betw
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Covid-19 Emergency numbers for African Union Member States

APO Africa Press Office -
Covid-19 Emergency numbers for African Union Member States Download Document here: https://bit.ly/2UQuY05 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Botswana: The President of the Republic of Botswana declares state of public emergency

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMedia Accreditation for coverage during the state of emergency period  The President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi has declared a state of public emergency, which will effect on Thursday 02 April 2020 at midnight until further notice. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved