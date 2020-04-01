APO

Coronavirus – African finance ministers: urgent need for $100bn immediate emergency financing for COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised

“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Coronavirus

Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service

South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
Videos

COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions

The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
African Ministers of Finance held a second virtual meeting Tuesday, against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Africa which could spiral out of control unless measures are put in place now to curtail its spread. The meeting was hosted by Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, and co-chaired by Ministers Tito Mboweni of South Africa and Ken Ofori-Atta of Ghana. 

Countries shared their experiences and also discussed opportunities for mutual support. While acknowledging the commendable policy measures taken by governments, the Ministers underscored that Africa’s economy is facing a deep and synchronized slow down and could take up to three years to turn the corner.

They stressed the need to take “all possible actions to slow down and bring the spread of COVID19 under control in the short term but acknowledged this is an uphill battle.

The Ministers agreed on the following key issues:

A) They underscored that immediate focus must remain on the health and humanitarian front. There is a need to continue the awareness raising, testing, social distancing. Many ministers joined the meetings with masks.

B) They called for debt relief from bilateral, multilateral and commercial partners with the support of the multilateral and bilateral financial institutions such as the IMF, the WBG, and EU, to ensure that African countries get the fiscal space required to deal with the COVID19 crisis. The call for debt relief, it was emphasised, should be for all of Africa and should be undertaken in a coordinated and collaborative way. They called for a special purpose vehicle to be created to deal with all sovereign debt obligations.  Substantial drops in revenue from commodity price drops coupled with increasing costs of imports is putting pressure on both inflation and the exchange rate.

C) The need for a longer period for debt relief. Given that the global economy has entered a period of a synchronized slow down, with recovery only expected after about 24 to 36 months, development partners should consider debt relief and forbearance of interest payments over a 2 to 3-year period for all African countries, LICs and MICs alike.

D) The Ministers acknowledged the importance of the private sector for job creation and for the recovery effort.  They called on DFIs to support private sector at this difficult time. In addition, since Africa is a net importer of pharmaceutical products, enabling local continental production could serve to protect some jobs and guarantee the supply of essential medicines during the crisis. Over 54 countries have banned exports of pharmaceutical products and the Ministers called for an end to these procedures.

Ministers called for joint protocols on border closures to allow for trade and humanitarian corridors. There is a need liquidity facilities, refinancing and guarantee facilities to support the private sector.

E) The Ministers discussed the enormous losses being incurred in the airline and hospitality industry. They called for the protection and preservation of the African airline, logistics and tourism industry. Including by advocating for a stay on interest, lease and debt payments. This is an important job creating sector for millions of Africans and must be protected. The Ministers also agreed to set up a meeting for countries affected by transport and tourism losses due to the pandemic, in order to better plan on policies to combat the losses.

F) The Ministers welcomed the use of technology such as mobile phones to support awareness raising, identify communities in need and create accountability and governance mechanisms around the use of the stimulus. They asked the ECA to work with  telecommunications companies to design a system to support these objectives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

SA Downgrade

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

CNBC Africa -
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
How you can go to the drive-in for a COVID-19 test.

CNBC Africa -
“It is a lot safer because then you don’t have to have patients mixing with each other. You test them in their own environment, in the car,”
Our top share picks for the brave investor: Finding opportunities in times of adversity

CNBC Africa -
“In times of extreme market volatility (and corrections), it is often unnecessary for investors to look far down the quality curve to find attractive opportunities that will generate significant returns in future. This is oftentimes the correct strategy as those economic uncertainties causing market volatility can have far more dire consequences for lower-quality businesses,” writes Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Management.
COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy

CNBC Africa -
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethiopian government has gone on to announce six key major economic reforms set out to stimulate the economy, CNBC Africa spoke to Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of the Fairfax Africa Fund for more.
Fifth Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWHAT: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to almost all countries and claimed nearly 40,000 lives worldwide. More than 5000 cases have been reported in 47 African countries, with over 170 deaths. Africa CDC is supporting African Union Member States in responding to the outbreak. This briefing will provide updated information from Member States and the supported being provided by Africa CDC and other partners. SPEAKER: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa
African Development Bank approves $2 million emergency assistance for WHO-led measures to curb COVID-19 in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Tuesday approved  $2 million in emergency assistance for the World Health Organization (WHO) to reinforce its capacity to help African countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impacts. The grant, which is in response to an international appeal by the WHO, will be used by the world body to equip Regional Member Countries to prevent, rapidly detect, investigate, contain and manage detected
Coronavirus – Botswana: COVID-19 Cases Statistics in Botswana as of 1 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Cases Statistics in Botswana as of 1 April 2020: People Under Quarantine Care: 1856 Laboratory Tests Performed: 593 Negative Results: 189 Confirmed Cases: 4 Death: 1 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deathsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
