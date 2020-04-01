Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (31st March 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Ministry of Health has received a total of 80 COVID-19 results, of which 65 were negative and 15 rejected because they did not meet case definition standards.
The country remains with nine confirmed COVID-19 cases of which the index case has tested negative and has been discharged.
The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:
Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family. Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient’s room, until discharged. Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded. The patients is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.
Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular handwash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.
The Ministry of Health will remain vigilant, providing continuous updates to the nation on further developments.
RESULTS UPDATE FOR CONFIRMED CASES
DATE
CASE
NO.
GENDER
AGE
TRAVEL HISTORY
NATIONALITY
CLINICAL CONDITION
14-03-20
001
F
33yrs
USA, Lesotho
LiSwati, Manzini
Treated, Tested
negative, Discharged
22-03-20
002
M
42yrs
Italy
LiSwati, Hhohho
Uncomplicated illness, admitted, first follow up test negative and awaiting second follow up test
22-03-20
003
M
31yrs
None, history of contact with visitors from China
LiSwati,
Manzini
Uncomplicated illness, admitted, first follow up test negative and awaiting second follow up test
22-03-20
004
F
55yrs
RSA-Gauteng Province
Expatriate
Uncomplicated illness, home care
23-03-20
005
M
52yrs
USA
Expatriate
Uncomplicated illness, home care
25-03-20
006
F
43yrs
RSA-Gauteng Province
LiSwati, Hhohho
Uncomplicated illness, home care
26-03-20
007
F
29yrs
RSA-Gauteng
Province
LiSwati, Hhohho
Uncomplicated illness, home care
26-03-20
008
F
24yrs
RSA-KZN Province
LiSwati, Hhohho
Uncomplicated illness, admitted
26-03-20
009
M
33yrs
RSA-KZN province
LiSwati,
Manzini
Uncomplicated illness, admitted
