Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (31st March 2020)

The Ministry of Health has received a total of 80 COVID-19 results, of which 65 were negative and 15 rejected because they did not meet case definition standards.

The country remains with nine confirmed COVID-19 cases of which the index case has tested negative and has been discharged.

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:

Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family. Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient’s room, until discharged. Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded. The patients is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.

Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular handwash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will remain vigilant, providing continuous updates to the nation on further developments.

RESULTS UPDATE FOR CONFIRMED CASES

DATE

CASE

NO.

GENDER

AGE

TRAVEL HISTORY

NATIONALITY

CLINICAL CONDITION

14-03-20

001

F

33yrs

USA, Lesotho

LiSwati, Manzini

Treated, Tested

negative, Discharged

22-03-20

002

M

42yrs

Italy

LiSwati, Hhohho

Uncomplicated illness, admitted, first follow up test negative and awaiting second follow up test

22-03-20

003

M

31yrs

None, history of contact with visitors from China

LiSwati,

Manzini

Uncomplicated illness, admitted, first follow up test negative and awaiting second follow up test

22-03-20

004

F

55yrs

RSA-Gauteng Province

Expatriate

Uncomplicated illness, home care

23-03-20

005

M

52yrs

USA

Expatriate

Uncomplicated illness, home care

25-03-20

006

F

43yrs

RSA-Gauteng Province

LiSwati, Hhohho

Uncomplicated illness, home care

26-03-20

007

F

29yrs

RSA-Gauteng

Province

LiSwati, Hhohho

Uncomplicated illness, home care

26-03-20

008

F

24yrs

RSA-KZN Province

LiSwati, Hhohho

Uncomplicated illness, admitted

26-03-20

009

M

33yrs

RSA-KZN province

LiSwati,

Manzini

Uncomplicated illness, admitted

