Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted 68 laboratory tests within twenty-four hours and three cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases twenty-nine (29).

The confirmed cases are all Ethiopians. The first patient is 33 years old female with travel history to Djibouti, Brazil, India and her last travel was Congo Brazzaville. The second patient is a 26 years old male with no travel history. However due to the nature of his job, he has contact with travelers. The third patient has contact history with a previously confirmed person and he was in the isolation center for medical follow up. Upon the development of symptoms, all of them were in isolation center under medical follow up and laboratory test confirmed positive for COVID-19. All of the patients are under treatment in the designated treatment center. People who had contact with the patients are under follow up and further contact tracing is ongoing.

Currently, there are twenty-five (25) cases in the treatment center and two of the patients are in critical condition. As reported previously, the two cases have recovered and kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Considering the transmission nature of COVID-19, we urge the public to strictly follow preventive practices and comply with governmental decisions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.