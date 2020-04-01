Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on one additional COVID-19 Confirmed Case

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted additional laboratory tests and one (1) additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed, making the total cases twenty six (26).

The confirmed case is a 42 years old male Ethiopian who lives in Dire Dawa. He arrived from Australia to Addis Ababa on March 18/2020 before the mandatory quarantine is put in place and travelled from Addis Ababa to Dire Dawa on 19 March/2020. Upon developing symptoms, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted a laboratory test and the result confirmed positive for COVID-19. The patient is under treatment in the designated treatment center in Dire Dawa.

Currently, there are twenty-two (22) cases in the treatment center and two of the patients are in critical condition.

Considering the transmission nature of COVID-19, we urge the public to strictly follow preventive practices and comply with governmental decisions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.