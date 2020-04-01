Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update – Confirmed Covid-19 Cases in Ghana as at 01 April 2020, 11:00hrs

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of the 1st April 2020, Ghana has recorded 195 cases COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. The number of regions reporting cases remain five (5) (Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West and Eastern). The Greater Accra Region has the most cases (174) followed by the Northern Region (10), Ashanti Region (9), Upper West Region (1) and Eastern Region (1). Most reported cases now are from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine remain 89 (Tamale-10; Accra- 79) whereas the cases from routine surveillance currently stands at 106 (Accra – 95; Kumasi – 8; Obuasi- 2 and Kpong – 1). All five (5) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection Recovered & Discharged: three (3) have recovered and discharged; whilst one other is awaiting results of laboratory test to inform decision on discharge.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ghana.