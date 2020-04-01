Coronavirus – Kenya: Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe confirms the disease is spreading widely

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Coronavirus update by Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe confirms the disease is spreading widely in our society. Today our 1st patient has tested negative. We have 22 new cases of coronavirus, 21 of them from quarantine centres.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.