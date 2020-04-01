APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Child Protection Service Provision and Caring for Children in the Context of the COVID 19 Pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised

“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service

South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions

The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Introduction

This note aims to provide practical guidance to child protection (CP) actors and actors in other sectors to facilitate safe child protection service provision during the COVID-19 pandemic and related control measures in north-east Nigeria. The COVID 19 & Child Protection Resource Folder will regularly be updated with global and local resources, CP tools and guidance notes, IEC and reference materials. Child Protection actors should regularly check https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 and https://ncdc.gov.ng/news/237/update-on-covid-19-in-nigeria for timely updates on the pandemic.

The leadership of the State Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development in Adamawa and Borno and the State Ministry of Youth, Sports, Social and Community Development in Yobe, in collaboration with other governmental ministries and agencies, remains central to coordinated and effective actions.

COVID 19 and Child Protection Risks

Evidence from previous infectious disease outbreaks suggest that existing child protection risks are exacerbated, and new ones emerge as a result of epidemics and pandemics and related prevention and control measures1. In addition, delayed child protection engagement can result in increased vulnerabilities and long-term harm to children. It is therefore imperative that the protection of children is not afterthought, but is integrated in the preparedness, prevention and response measures.

In north-east Nigeria, the threats and risks by the ongoing conflict may be further exacerbated by the COVID 19 crisis and related control measures. Displaced persons living in IDP camps and host communities may be exposed to congestion, limited access to health, water and sanitation facilities and protection vulnerabilities within households including but not limited to child-headed households, unaccompanied and separated children as well as children living with elderly and other vulnerable caregivers. Children without parental care, either living on the streets or in other institutions may also be at heightened risk.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2WXYZxt

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Financial

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

CNBC Africa -
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Read more
Coronavirus

How you can go to the drive-in for a COVID-19 test.

CNBC Africa -
“It is a lot safer because then you don’t have to have patients mixing with each other. You test them in their own environment, in the car,”
Read more
Financial

Our top share picks for the brave investor: Finding opportunities in times of adversity

CNBC Africa -
“In times of extreme market volatility (and corrections), it is often unnecessary for investors to look far down the quality curve to find attractive opportunities that will generate significant returns in future. This is oftentimes the correct strategy as those economic uncertainties causing market volatility can have far more dire consequences for lower-quality businesses,” writes Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Management.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy

CNBC Africa -
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethiopian government has gone on to announce six key major economic reforms set out to stimulate the economy, CNBC Africa spoke to Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of the Fairfax Africa Fund for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Fifth Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWHAT: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to almost all countries and claimed nearly 40,000 lives worldwide. More than 5000 cases have been reported in 47 African countries, with over 170 deaths. Africa CDC is supporting African Union Member States in responding to the outbreak. This briefing will provide updated information from Member States and the supported being provided by Africa CDC and other partners. SPEAKER: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa
Read more

African Development Bank approves $2 million emergency assistance for WHO-led measures to curb COVID-19 in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Tuesday approved  $2 million in emergency assistance for the World Health Organization (WHO) to reinforce its capacity to help African countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impacts. The grant, which is in response to an international appeal by the WHO, will be used by the world body to equip Regional Member Countries to prevent, rapidly detect, investigate, contain and manage detected
Read more

Coronavirus – Botswana: COVID-19 Cases Statistics in Botswana as of 1 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Cases Statistics in Botswana as of 1 April 2020: People Under Quarantine Care: 1856 Laboratory Tests Performed: 593 Negative Results: 189 Confirmed Cases: 4 Death: 1 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deathsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved