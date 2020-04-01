Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos.

As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

