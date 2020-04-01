Coronavirus – Nigeria: Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths

