APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) David Maynier on helping businesses understand and adapt to Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Read more
FinancialCNBC Africa -

Moody’s places Angola’s B3 ratings on review for downgrade

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Angola Government's B3 long-term issuer ratings and senior unsecured rating and its (P)B3 senior unsecured MTN rating under review for downgrade. The short-term issuer rating is affirmed at Not Prime (NP).
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Renaissance Capital revises SSA growth forecast for 2020 to 1.3%

Renaissance Capital has revised its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa to 1.3 per cent from its previous estimates of 3.5 per cent. Rencap also notes that oil exporters in Sub-Sharan Africa will be hit hard by the drop in oil prices and they expect Nigeria to fall back into a recession this year. Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan African Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

We would like to thank all businesses in the province for the great sacrifices they are making during the lockdown to help us stop the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Western Cape.

We know that times are tough, and so we continue to work hard to back businesses and to save businesses, jobs and the economy in the Western Cape. 

Central to our strategy to support businesses and the economy in the Western Cape is helping businesses understand and adapt to the lockdown regulations so that as many businesses as possible can continue to operate during this challenging time.

And so, we’ve been in regular contact with stakeholders at national government and at the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape to get clarity on the regulations for lockdown and how they impact on businesses and workers in the Western Cape. 

Clarity on the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) certificate

In the first instance it is important to inform businesses in the Western Cape that if you provide an essential service it is NOT a legal requirement for you to obtain a Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) certificate in order to operate. 

The CIPC certificate, which can be obtained from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition on the bizportal.gov.za website, is not compulsory and is not a requirement of the lockdown regulations. 

Furthermore, unless you and your staff can work from home during the lockdown, if your business continues to operate during the lockdown and is NOT providing an essential service you are committing a criminal offence. Law enforcement will close your business and may even arrest you, regardless of whether you have the CIPC certificate or not. 

Further clarity on essential services selling essential goods

We realise also that there has been some confusion about what stores are able to remain open to provide essential goods. We can confirm the following (in alignment with SAPS Western Cape):

Grocery stores include large retail chains as well as smaller corner grocery stores, fruit and veg shops, butchers and convenience stores at filling stations. Pet and veterinary stores are permitted to be open. They may ONLY sell animal food and animal medicines. Health food shops that sell food, hygiene products and / or cleaning products are permitted to be open. If open, these stores may ONLY sell essential goods. Cellphone shops are not allowed to be open. They would only be allowed to sell airtime, and this can be bought at any grocery store, spaza shop or online. Money lending businesses are not permitted to be open. Cigarettes may be sold during the lockdown, but only together with essential goods. Businesses can deliver essential goods to people’s homes, but they can't deliver hot meals or any non-essential goods to people's homes. 

Providing permits for your staff to travel to work

Secondly, it is critical that if your business provides essential services, you must provide each of your staff with a permit, in writing, in the prescribed form, which gives them permission to leave their home and travel to work. 

Advise your staff that they must carry this permit with them whenever they travel, together with a recent ID, so that they can show enforcement officers who may stop them while they are travelling. 

Your staff may only use these permits when they are travelling to and from work, as the purpose of the lockdown is to reduce unnecessary movement so that we can stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. Unnecessary travel risks their lives and the lives of others.

Please remember that the purpose of the lockdown is to stop the spread of Covid-19, so even if your business is allowed to operate during the lockdown, if your staff can work from home, please allow them to do so. And, if they must come into the workplace then please ensure that every safety and hygiene measure is implemented to ensure social distancing and stop the spread of Covid-19 in accordance with the requirements of the regulations.

Resources and support for businesses in the Western Cape, including a “Corporate Toolkit”

We know that you are doing your utmost to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in your business, and ensure the health and safety of your staff and customers.

To support you, we have created a “Corporate Toolkit” which includes posters, collateral and other resources for you to distribute across your business to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Visit our website to download the Corporate Toolkit.

In addition, more details on lockdown regulations, the financial relief currently available to businesses, and the answers to many other Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for businesses can be found on our websites: 

http://www.supportbusiness.co.za http://www.westerncape.gov.za/coronavirus

Any businesses who need assistance can email their questions to [email protected]

We are all in this together and every single one of us is responsible for stopping the spread of Covid-19 in the Western Cape. 

We will all have to pull together, and we will all have to work together, in the coming days, and weeks, and months because, in the end, it is up to all of us to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Western Cape.  

Issued by:  Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleRenaissance Capital revises SSA growth forecast for 2020 to 1.3%
Next articleMoody’s places Angola’s B3 ratings on review for downgrade
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

SA COVID-19 testing backlog: What you need to know

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa’s death toll and confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises, there is concern of the more than 5000 tests that are backlogged in the system; this is according to the Mail & Guardian.
Read more
Videos

Local entrepreneurs bear the brunt of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa is joined by a budding entrepreneur Lebogang Mokubela who is the CEO of digital marketing and African smartphone creator, Lemok Group.
Read more
Videos

How to safeguard your data during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
At a time when people are working from home as a measure to restrain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, studies have shown that the disruption caused by the outbreak has seen a rise in hacker activity. Dr. Bright Mawudor, Head of Cyber Security Services at Internet Solutions Kenya LTD joined CNBC Africa to share insights into how to protect yourself.
Read more
Videos

Johnson & Johnson announces COVID-19 lead vaccine candidate

CNBC Africa -
Drugs manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson have announced the selection of a lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate from constructs it has been working on since January 2020, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director, Chief Scientific Officer and vice chairman at Johnson and Johnson Dr. Paul Stoffels for more on this.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – UNHCR Niger: Staying and delivering for refugees amid the COVID-19 crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThere are confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niger. Refugees are at the same risk of contracting and transmitting the COVID-19 virus as local populations. To date and based on available evidence, there have been no reports of COVID-19 infections among refugees and asylum-seekers in Niger. However, there is no reason to believe that this won’t change. UNHCR’s top priority in the COVID-19 crisis is to ensure that people we serve are included in the Government’s response
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Ivan Meyer on Western Cape agriculture measures duirng Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSince the declaration of a national disaster, the Western Department of Agriculture has been working closely with a number of its stakeholders. Commenting on the engagements with stakeholders Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer expressed his satisfaction that organized agriculture has been proactive in putting in place measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Minister Meyer: “Our key stakeholders have been exceptional at not only putting in pl
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: House Stresses on COVID-19 Crusade

APO Africa Press Office -
Speaker of the National Assembly yesterday assured the public that the organ was taking all required precautions against the spread of deadly novel virus. Mr. Job Ndugai told lawmakers that the House will keenly receive as well as advise the government on all possible measures that would help to curb the contagion. Speaking during the inauguration of the parliamentary budget marathon, the speaker asked the MPs and the public to join forces in the fight against COVID-19, saying the current si
Read more

COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator Awards $20 Million in Initial Grants to Fund Clinical Trials

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, the partners in the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator announced grants of $20 million to three institutions—the University of Washington, University of Oxford, and La Jolla Institute for Immunology—to fund clinical trials in order to identify highly potent immunotherapies for the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants mark the first investments to come from the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, a large-scale initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, We
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved