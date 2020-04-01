APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Ivan Meyer on Western Cape agriculture measures duirng Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Read more
FinancialCNBC Africa -

Moody’s places Angola’s B3 ratings on review for downgrade

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Angola Government's B3 long-term issuer ratings and senior unsecured rating and its (P)B3 senior unsecured MTN rating under review for downgrade. The short-term issuer rating is affirmed at Not Prime (NP).
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Renaissance Capital revises SSA growth forecast for 2020 to 1.3%

Renaissance Capital has revised its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa to 1.3 per cent from its previous estimates of 3.5 per cent. Rencap also notes that oil exporters in Sub-Sharan Africa will be hit hard by the drop in oil prices and they expect Nigeria to fall back into a recession this year. Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan African Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Since the declaration of a national disaster, the Western Department of Agriculture has been working closely with a number of its stakeholders.

Commenting on the engagements with stakeholders Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer expressed his satisfaction that organized agriculture has been proactive in putting in place measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Minister Meyer: “Our key stakeholders have been exceptional at not only putting in place their own measures to deal with the COVID-19 virus but are also very supportive of the initiatives the Western Cape Department of Agriculture has put in place to protect the sector.”

Stakeholders include Agri Western Cape, Hortgro, VinPro and the African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA).

According to Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape, the organisation is keeping in close contact with all its members to ensure the safety and the productivity of the sector during the lockdown period. 

Jannie Strydom: “The health of every person in the agricultural sector remains our first priority and that the organisation has plans in place to manage the lockdown period as effectively as possible and is therefore working closely with all relevant authorities and its members to ensure that all regulations are adhered to.” 

Speaking on behalf of the SA Deciduous Fruit Growers Association, Hortgro, Executive Director, Anton Rabe emphasized his organisations commitment to ensuring that its members were in line with the recently announced regulations and creating a safe working environment for employees.

Anton Rabe: “As an essential service industry, the farming, packing and processing community are doing whatever we can to ensure a safe work environment by adhering to the physical distancing rule and where available and practical to make use of protective personal equipment.”

Ismail Motala of AFASA echoed the call for the agricultural sector to adhere to the strict rules of hygiene.

Ismail Motala: “We must ensure that employees are well informed about the pandemic and ensure that we provide the required cleaning and hygiene. We cannot stress more that in the workplace we must be strict about social distancing even if it means redesigning our production methods so that employees are not working close to each other.”

Minister Meyer highlights that Agriculture makes a significant contribution to the Western Cape Economy and even as we adhere to the call to observe the Lockdown regulations we need to ensure that the sector remains resilient.

Minister Meyer: “I am grateful to the National Minister for declaring Agriculture and related food production an essential service as it will go a long way in mitigating possible job losses in the sector.”

According to VinPro MD, Rico Basson the wine industry is South Africa’s second largest exporter of agricultural products and with a value chain which employs close to 300 000 people.

Rico Basson: “We are truly very grateful for the opportunity to continue harvesting. This will allow us to contribute to the economy and job creation in this difficult time, as close to 25 000 permanent agri-workers, as well as a huge component of seasonal workers, can now work optimally to bring in the last of the 2020 harvest and also be able to provide to their families”.

“I am indeed thankful for the manner in which the sector is driving home the social distancing, stay at home messages and the need to create a safe working environment for farmers and agri-workers” says Minister Meyer.

Issued by:  Western Cape Agriculture  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Tanzania: House Stresses on COVID-19 Crusade
Next articleCoronavirus – UNHCR Niger: Staying and delivering for refugees amid the COVID-19 crisis
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

SA COVID-19 testing backlog: What you need to know

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa’s death toll and confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises, there is concern of the more than 5000 tests that are backlogged in the system; this is according to the Mail & Guardian.
Read more
Videos

Local entrepreneurs bear the brunt of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa is joined by a budding entrepreneur Lebogang Mokubela who is the CEO of digital marketing and African smartphone creator, Lemok Group.
Read more
Videos

How to safeguard your data during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
At a time when people are working from home as a measure to restrain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, studies have shown that the disruption caused by the outbreak has seen a rise in hacker activity. Dr. Bright Mawudor, Head of Cyber Security Services at Internet Solutions Kenya LTD joined CNBC Africa to share insights into how to protect yourself.
Read more
Videos

Johnson & Johnson announces COVID-19 lead vaccine candidate

CNBC Africa -
Drugs manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson have announced the selection of a lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate from constructs it has been working on since January 2020, CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director, Chief Scientific Officer and vice chairman at Johnson and Johnson Dr. Paul Stoffels for more on this.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) David Maynier on helping businesses understand and adapt to Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWe would like to thank all businesses in the province for the great sacrifices they are making during the lockdown to help us stop the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Western Cape. We know that times are tough, and so we continue to work hard to back businesses and to save businesses, jobs and the economy in the Western Cape.  Central to our strategy to support businesses and the economy in the Western Cape is helping businesses understand and adapt to the lockdown r
Read more

Coronavirus – UNHCR Niger: Staying and delivering for refugees amid the COVID-19 crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThere are confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niger. Refugees are at the same risk of contracting and transmitting the COVID-19 virus as local populations. To date and based on available evidence, there have been no reports of COVID-19 infections among refugees and asylum-seekers in Niger. However, there is no reason to believe that this won’t change. UNHCR’s top priority in the COVID-19 crisis is to ensure that people we serve are included in the Government’s response
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: House Stresses on COVID-19 Crusade

APO Africa Press Office -
Speaker of the National Assembly yesterday assured the public that the organ was taking all required precautions against the spread of deadly novel virus. Mr. Job Ndugai told lawmakers that the House will keenly receive as well as advise the government on all possible measures that would help to curb the contagion. Speaking during the inauguration of the parliamentary budget marathon, the speaker asked the MPs and the public to join forces in the fight against COVID-19, saying the current si
Read more

COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator Awards $20 Million in Initial Grants to Fund Clinical Trials

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, the partners in the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator announced grants of $20 million to three institutions—the University of Washington, University of Oxford, and La Jolla Institute for Immunology—to fund clinical trials in order to identify highly potent immunotherapies for the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants mark the first investments to come from the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, a large-scale initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, We
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved