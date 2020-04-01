APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

By Africa Press Office

News

InternationalCNBC -

Securities are ‘not as risky’ as they were 6 or 12 months ago: Oaktree Capital | Street Signs Asia

Howard Marks, billionaire investor and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, says assets have declined in price, and Oaktree has been buying into high yield bonds in the U.S., which yield has jumped from 3.5% six weeks or two months ago (excludi
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

China data is a ‘ray of hope for the markets’: Societe Generale | Street Signs Asia

China's manufacturing activity expanded in March, defying many economists' expectations. But Jason Daw of Societe Generale warns that consumption remains the "big question" going forward.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Sustainable food for a sustainable future | Sustainable Energy

From supply chains to our plates what we eat has a big impact on the planet’s resources. In this episode of Sustainable Energy we take a look at how Nature-Based Solutions can help us eat healthier for a better planet.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, today. This brings the total of COVID-19 cases to 44 in #Uganda. The 11 new confirmed cases were all under institutional quarantine at the time of test. Stay home, Stay Safe. #STAYSAFEUG

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on one additional COVID-19 Confirmed Case
Next articleSecurities are ‘not as risky’ as they were 6 or 12 months ago: Oaktree Capital | Street Signs Asia
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

SA Downgrade

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

CNBC -
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has no investment-grade sovereign credit rating...
Read more
Videos

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk on decision to step down in December & COVID-19 impact

CNBC Africa -
Sanlam announced major changes in its boardroom today. Current CEO Ian Kirk will be stepping down, making way for former CEO and Chair of Old Mutual South Africa to begin in July.
Read more
Coronavirus

This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

CNBC Africa -
Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
Read more
Coronavirus

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

CNBC Africa -
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on one additional COVID-19 Confirmed Case

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEthiopian Public Health Institute conducted additional laboratory tests and one (1) additional COVID-19 case has been confirmed, making the total cases twenty six (26). The confirmed case is a 42 years old male Ethiopian who lives in Dire Dawa. He arrived from Australia to Addis Ababa on March 18/2020 before the mandatory quarantine is put in place and travelled from Addis Ababa to Dire Dawa on 19 March/2020. Upon developing symptoms, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute conduct
Read more

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (31st March 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health has received a total of 80 COVID-19 results, of which 65 were negative and 15 rejected because they did not meet case definition standards. The country remains with nine confirmed COVID-19 cases of which the index case has tested negative and has been discharged. The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to: Stay alone in their rooms,
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Zambia COVID-19 Statistics Status Update – 31 March 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
1 New Confirmed Case Total Confirmed: 36 Total Recoveries: 0Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

CenturionPlus helps companies Stay Ahead of the Curve as we grapple with Covid-19

APO Africa Press Office -
The CenturionPlus team (https://CenturionLG.com) and our on-demand lawyers are working around the clock to help clients navigate the uncharted legal waters sparked by COVID-19. Amidst this time of crises and the restrictions put on travel and mobility, we have attorneys on the ground that can assist your company with its tailored legal needs. This includes in-house and remote legal assistance. “As we face a new global crisis, we have been overwhelmed by questions and concerns from clien
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved