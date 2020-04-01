Coronavirus – Uganda: 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, today. This brings the total of COVID-19 cases to 44 in #Uganda. The 11 new confirmed cases were all under institutional quarantine at the time of test. Stay home, Stay Safe. #STAYSAFEUG

