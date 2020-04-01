Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the Covid-19 Outbreak in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today,a total of 63 samples have tested Negative for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

To date, a cumulative of 11510 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country still stands at 44.

A total of 1,002 are under follow up in institutional quarantine. A total of 695 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng will address the nation tomorrow, Thursday 02nd April, 2020 at O:OOam to provide a comprehensive update to the nation on the COVID-19 response in Uganda.

The Ministry continues to appeal to the general population to remain calm but vigilant and practice the preventive measures. Wash your hands w ith soap and water or use an alcohol based hand rub at least three times a day, maintain a social distance of at least 4 meters and if you have flu like symptoms, cover your nose and mouth with a mask.

