Fifth Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

WHAT: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to almost all countries and claimed nearly 40,000 lives worldwide. More than 5000 cases have been reported in 47 African countries, with over 170 deaths. Africa CDC is supporting African Union Member States in responding to the outbreak. This briefing will provide updated information from Member States and the supported being provided by Africa CDC and other partners.

SPEAKER: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC

WHEN: Thursday, 2 April 2020

TIME: 11.00 am–12.00 pm

WHERE: Online through Bluejeans, Meeting ID is 2345653245

Background Information

The total number of cases of COVID-19 is approaching 1 million globally. With several confirmed cases in 47 African countries, Africa CDC is working with Member States to ensure appropriate response to the outbreak in their countries. The Director of Africa CDC will provide critical update on efforts by Member States, support from partners and other countermeasures taken to minimize fatality due to the disease in Africa.

Journalists are invited to connect and attend the press briefing on Thursday, 2 April 2020, at 11.00 am.

Journalists will have opportunity to ask questions online.

